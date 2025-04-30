Amidst the ongoing anticipation of a military strike against Pakistan over Pahalgam terror attack, the central government pulled a rabbit out of the hat and caught the nation on the hop as it pledged to conduct caste census along with the national census. Senior Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi backed the government’s move and demanded them to implement the private sector quota.

Gandhi also demanded that the current 50 per cent cap on reservations be removed.

"Want Government to implement private sector quota" : Senior Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi — NDTV (@ndtv) April 30, 2025

Proposing Telangana model to be emulated for caste census, Rahul Gandhi said, “Telangana has become a model in the caste census. It can serve as a blueprint for the nation.”

Reaffirming the Congress party’s long-standing support for the caste census, Gandhi reiterated two key demands: scrap the 50% reservation ceiling and commit to a clear, time-bound roadmap.

“We said in Parliament — and we stand by it — that we will carry out a caste census and remove the outdated 50% reservation cap,” he asserted. “We are ready to help design the process, using successful examples like Telangana. But the government must announce when it will actually begin.”

Gandhi also addressed Prime Minister Modi’s recent remarks about simplifying caste classification into four broad categories. While welcoming the idea in principle, he pressed for clarity and action, not just words.