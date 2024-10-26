Washington Post’s decision not to endorse Kamala Harris sparks spree of subscription cancellations

The Washington Post didn’t endorse a Presidential candidate for the 2024 US elections, a first in 36 years. Reportedly, the American paper had written an endorsement for Democrat Kamala Harris but it was not published after intervention by owner Jeff Bezos.

However, senior officials at the paper later said that it is part of their decision not to endorse any candidate now, and Bezos had nothing to do with it.

However, Washington Post is now facing repercussions for not endorsing a candidate this time. Within 24 hours of the Washington Post’s decision not to endorse any candidate, thousands of readers cancelled their subscriptions. Among the notables who cancelled their Washington Post subscriptions include author Stephen King and Star Trek actor George Takei.

The newspaper is also facing a lot of criticism on social media for refusing to endorse any candidate.





