We created atmosphere for Congress in Haryana but they failed to take advantage: Farmer protest leader Charuni

Bharatiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Charuni has lashed out at Congress party after its failure to win the Haryana Assembly elections. The BKU leader blamed Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the loss and asked Congress to distance itself from the leader. Charuni said that Hooda failed to reach compromises with other leaders while Congress had left all decisions up to him.

Charuni said that farmer unions were the main opposition in Haryana, and not the Congress during the last 10 years. He further said that farmers created the atmosphere in favour of Congress in the state, but they failed to take advantage of it and lost the elections.

Notably, Charuni himself contested from Pehowa seat and lost his deposit securing only 1170 votes.