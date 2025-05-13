West Bengal: Imran Sheikh and Milan Sheikh arrested for pro-Pakistan, anti-India social media posts

Two youths were arrested in separate incidents across West Bengal for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan and anti-India content online amid the ongoing Indo-Pak conflict.

In Bankura, police nabbed Imran Sheikh, alias Samrat, from Barajora Bazar. A hawker who had recently moved from Murshidabad, Imran allegedly shared images and captions glorifying Pakistan and insulting India. Locals claim he was caught by BJP workers, made to stand on a Pakistani flag, chant “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad,” before being handed over to police.

Imran was produced in Bankura court and booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His companion was released due to lack of evidence.

In Purba Burdwan, another youth, Milan Sheikh, was arrested for posting a misleading image claiming India had been devastated by a Pakistani attack, falsely declaring “India has admitted defeat.” He told the court he posted it “by mistake.” Milan has been sent to seven days of police custody as legal action proceeds.