Wife caught with lover assaults husband in Gurugram, points gun and threatens to repeat the Meerut murder case

After a man caught his wife in a compromising position with her lover in Gurugram, the woman and her lover assaulted him and threatened to kill him like the Meerut incident. They was referring to the incident where Muskan Rastogi and her lover killed her husband, cut the body into pieces, put them in a big plastic drum and poured concrete in it.

As per reports, the incident took place in Basai Enclave in Gurugram on April 7. When cab driver Mausam reached home early on the morning that day, he didn’t find his wife Jyoti in the room. When he went to the terrace looking for her, he was shocked to see her with Naveen, a youth from her village.

Enraged, Mausam confronted them, but the matter quickly escalated as Naveen took out a country-made pistol and pointed it towards Mausam. He then proceeded to hit the husband with the butt of the gun, injuring him. Jyoti held Mausam from behind, preventing him from defending himself. She also threatened him to kill him like the Meerut incident.

When Mausam started to scream, neighbors came out. Seeing the crowd, Jyoti and Naveen fled from the scene.

A case has been registered against Jyoti and Naveen by the police after Mausam filed a complaint. He has been sent to a hospital for treatment of his injury.

Mausam, who is from Jhajjar in Haryana, said that he and Jyoti from Punjab’s Moga had a love marriage two years ago. During investigation, the police found out that the accused Naveen already has a criminal record.