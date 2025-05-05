Woman accuses actor Ajaz Khan of ‘House Arrest’ fame of rape, case registered

Actor Ajaz Khan, already in a lot of problems due to the vulgar content of his Ullu show ‘House Arrest’, has now been accused of rape. A 30-year-old woman has filed a rape case against Ajaz Khan in Mumbai. The woman said in her complaint that Ajaz raped her on the pretext of getting her entry in the film industry.

The woman said that Ajaz raped her at multiple locations in Mumbai while promising her film roles all the time. The actor has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape and a probe is underway, a Charkop police official said.

Earlier, a case was filed against him for the content of his show ‘House Arrest’ where he was seen asking the show’s contestants to make sexual poses from ‘Kamasutra’.