Woman who married 25 men in 7 months only to loot cash and jewellery finally arrested by Rajasthan police, ‘marriage agents’ caught too 

The Rajasthan police have arrested a 23-year-old woman who has been posing as a bride, trapping dozens of men in sham weddings, only to flee with their jewellery and cash. As per reports, the Sawai Madhopur police on Monday arrested 23-year-old Anuradha Paswan in Bhopal, who has been wanted for multiple cases of loot across different states.

Anuradha is reportedly a part of a sophisticated wedding scam racket, which targets men looking desperately for a wife. Anuradha would be shown to the grooms as the prospective bride, then a wedding would be performed with legal-looking paperwork. However, after a few days, Anuradha would gather all jewellery, cash and run away at the first opportunity.

A case against Anuradha and two ‘marriage agents’ was lodged in Sawai Madhopur on May by a victim groom named Vishnu Sharma. Sharma had married Anuradha on April 20 after paying Rs 2 lakhs to the agents named Sunita and Pappu Meena. However, Anuradha fled with his cash and jewellery on May 2.

When Sawai Madhopur police finally traced Anuradha in Bhopal, she had already married another victim groom. The racket consists of multiple men and women, who typically charge anywhere between Rs 2 to 5 lakhs to ’arrange and bride and wedding’ after showing WhatsApp image of the bride.

Anuradha, a resident of UP, was finally arrested after the Rajasthan police sent an undercover cop as a groom. When the agents showed Anuradha’s photo, the racket was eventually nabbed.