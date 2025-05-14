X account of Chinese propaganda outlet Global Times blocked in India

On Wednesday, May 14, X account of Chinese state owned propaganda outlet Global Times was blocked in India. Global Times is notorious for spreading fake news and Chinese propaganda online.

Notably, Global Times was at the forefront of spreading fake news during Operation Sindoor. It claimed that 5 Indian fighter jets have been shot down by Pakistan during the operation without offering any shred of evidence.

Obviously, no debris of any such downed plane was ever found in the days that followed, as there were no 5 jets that were shot down.

Global Times runs with the blessings of Chinese Communist Party, and spreads misinformation and fake news to serve the interests of China’s ruling party.