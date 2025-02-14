YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, has approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Appearing for Allahbadia, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna requesting an urgent hearing in the case.

Advocate Chandrachud told the bench that multiple FIRs were registered against him and Assam Police has summoned him today.

However, CJI Khanna rejected the plea for an urgent hearing, saying that he does not allow oral mentioning. The bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar added that the plea would be listed in two-three days.

On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India’s Got Latent. FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam.

Police in Maharashtra and Assam have summoned Allahabadia for questioning, but he has sought more time as he is in US currently.