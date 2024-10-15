Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Zomato delivers wrong dish, then their customer care employee Syeda asks customer to “please have it”

In a very strange incident, though not uncommon by now, Zomato delivered incorrect food order, this time to a Hyderabad student. Following the complaint by the student, Zomato asked her to “please have it”.

The weird situation arose when Hyderabad-based woman Ananya ordered chicken manchurian through Zomato. The restaurant instead sent her chicken 65 through the food delivery platform.

Ananya flagged the discrepancy to Zomato and talked to a Zomato customer care representative named Syeda, however, Syeda asked Ananya to have the food that was delivered to her.

