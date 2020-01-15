Thursday, January 16, 2020
Home News Reports Digvijaya Singh who once shared stage with Zakir Naik is demanding answers from BJP over Naik's recent remarks
News ReportsPolitics

Digvijaya Singh who once shared stage with Zakir Naik is demanding answers from BJP over Naik’s recent remarks

While it is usual for opposition leaders in India to target the government using dubious remarks by people evading criminal charges, there is more to the story than what just meets the eye.

OpIndia Staff
Digivijaya Singh who once shared stage with Zakir Naik is asking clarifications from the BJP over Naik's recent remarks
(Photo Credits: The Week)
Engagements468

The controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik, and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh are back in the news again. On 11th January 2020, Naik took to Youtube to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has sent a messenger to persuade him to support the abrogation of Article 370, in return for a “safe passage to India.”

He has claimed that the BJP government wanted to use his connections to strengthen ties with the Islamic World. He called the government’s move to scrap Article 370 “unconstitutional” and instigated Indian Muslims to voice their opinion against the so-called “injustice against Kashmiris.”

Zakir Naik who is currently residing in Malaysia is on the run from the law enforcement authorities since 2016. He has been charged by the NIA for “hate speech” and “inciting terrorism”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s speeches inspired most of the 127 people arrested for ISIS links

Naik has been banned by Bangladesh. This was after two of the terrorists who executed the Dhaka Cafe bombing in July 2016 were inspired by Naik’s radical speeches. And for his disparaging and hateful remarks against other religions, he has also been banned by several other countries.

To lend credibility to Naik’s recent claims, Congressman Digvijaya Singh came to the fore. He questioned the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for not having condemned Naik’s statement.

Firstly, there was no reason for the government to condemn the remarks of an Islamic extremist who is obviously lying to cover his tracks and gain the sympathy of elements like Digvijay Singh. In fact, it is pertinent to note here that Zakir Naik had also said that he will not return to India till the Modi government is in power. Now, it is anybody’s guess why Zakir Naik would not want to come back to India while PM Modi is in power but happily come back if the Congress comes to power again.

Read: Radical Islamist Zakir Naik doesn’t want to return to India till BJP is in power, feels a sense of safety in Congress regime

While it is usual for opposition leaders in India to target the government using dubious remarks by people evading criminal charges, there is more to the story than what just meets the eye.

Digvijaya Singh once shared the stage with Zakir Naik in 2012. In a video published on Peace TV, he can be seen praising the controversial preacher. Digvijay Singh remarked, “Zakir should travel all over India…I am very happy that he is spreading the message of peace….We need your message to reach the country”.

He was quick to disassociate himself from Naik after the Dhaka Cafe Blast. Now that the government has pressed charges against Naik, why is the Congress leader willing to side with the preacher and believe his outrageous claims?

It may come as a surprise to many that Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) have a long-standing association. IRF has donated Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to RDCT on two separate occasions. And the trustees of RDCT happen to be Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Read: The connection between Zakir Naik’s NGO and the Congress

Nevertheless, be it calling the 9/11 mastermind “Osamaji” or 26/11 mastermind “Saeed Sahab”, Singh has time and again tried to legitimize Islamic radicals. And Naik seems to be the latest hate preacher who is being legitimised by the Congress old guard.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:digvijay met zakir naik, connection of zakir naik congress, zakir naik modi

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
The make-believe world of Shaheen Bagh farce will come down crashing: Here is why

The make-believe world of Shaheen Bagh protests will come down crashing: Here is why

Saket Suryesh -
Minister Piyush Goyal not to meet Jeff Bezos during his India visit: Washington Post anti-India stand showing effect?

Minister Piyush Goyal not to meet Jeff Bezos during his India visit: Washington Post anti-India stand showing effect?

OpIndia Staff -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

20 years ago, Narendra Modi called out the mentality behind Islamic terrorism and ‘pseudo-seculars’ like Rajdeep Sardesai went after him

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Sachdeva convicted to 3 years imprisonment for molesting former Bollywood actress

Mumbai consultant Vikas Sachdeva convicted by special POCSO court for molesting former Bollywood actress on a flight in 2017

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,030FansLike
220,616FollowersFollow
156,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com