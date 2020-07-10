Friday, July 10, 2020
Home Opinions Sharad Pawar: The Perfidious Man From Maharashtra
OpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Sharad Pawar: The Perfidious Man From Maharashtra

His treacherous and conniving political strategies have always hit the headlines during his entire career. This trend continues even till today as he runs the government of Maharashtra overshadowing CM Uddhav Thackeray. Narendra Modi's emergence as the PM in 2014 is inadvertently the last nail in the coffin for his dreams to become India's Prime Minister.

Pranjal Chaudhari

Also Read

Pranjal Chaudharihttp://www.pranjalchaudhari.in
Pranjal Chaudhari is a young Digital Media Enthusiast who has been currently working with the Ministry of Steel as a Consultant in New Delhi. Pranjal has completed his graduation in Mass Media (BMM) from the Mumbai University. He has also worked with political leaders on their social & digital media marketing as a consultant in Maharashtra.
3

Politics and loyalty go hand-in-hand for a long long time in Indian political history. But, often we find some dubious exceptions to this legacy of loyal political leaders. One such rare exception is Sharad Pawar, a strongman from Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has been one of the longest-running active politicians of today’s times. Besides being a 3-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Union Minister for Agriculture and Defence, Pawar holds the qualification of being the most untrustable politician, India could have ever produced. He is known to be the man who will always do something opposite, to what he speaks about publicly.

Born in the Baramati district of Maharashtra in 1940, Sharad Pawar was an average student academically but had a strong attraction towards politics from the word go. He started college politics at the ripe age of 18 when he joined the Youth Congress. Pawar always had the cult and greed for power from his primary days in the Congress when he came close to Congress strongman Yashwantrao Chavan, the most influential politician of those times. 

At a young age of 27, he was preferred to be the candidate for Congress to contest the Maharashtra Assembly Elections from Baramati constituency which he later turned into a fortress for his own family. While he worked heavily in the agricultural sector during his early days as the MLA from Baramati, he was also heavily involved in the politics of the local cooperative sugar mills and other member run cooperatives societies.When the Congress party decided to nurture its future generation in Maharashtra, Pawar was inducted in the then CM Vasantrao Naik’s cabinet as the Home Minister backed by the strong support of Yashwantrao Chavan. He later continued on the same portfolio in Shankarrao Chavan’s govt from 1975-77.

Following the Congress party’s rout in 1977 Loksabha Elections began the journey of defections for Pawar when he joined Congress (U). Sooner in 1978, he defected from his Congress alliance government, cheating on CM Vasantdada Patil and formed an alliance with the Janata Party, with the sole ambition to become the Chief Minister himself. He went on to create a record of being the youngest CM of Maharashtra that he still holds.

In 1984, he contested the Baramati Loksabha seat for the first time and became an MP. Few months later, he contested the Assembly elections as well and returned to state politics. He became a leader of the opposition of the Progressive Democratic Front that included BJP, PWP and the Janata Party. In 1987, he jumped sides to return to Congress (I) with the mission to rescue Congress culture in Maharashtra. This period also noticed the emergence of Shivsena. Pawar once again became the CM of Maharashtra in 1987 and then in 1990. By this time, Pawar had already started dreaming to become the Prime Minister of India following Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. His aspirations were first dashed by P.V. Narsimha Rao and later by Sonia Gandhi. Pawar also served as the Leader of Opposition in the 12th Loksabha. Noticing the strong opposition to his aspirations of becoming the PM being crushed with the emergence of Sonia Gandhi as Congress Queen. 

He went on to oppose Sonia for her Italian origin thereby floating the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. But this move somehow restricted Pawar now, only for Maharashtra as a leader where BJP-Shivsena alliance also had become highly dominating. While in 2004, Pawar joined the UPA government again as an alliance partner but his dominance in national politics was very much cut down only to Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Pawar also entered the cricket world from Mumbai Cricket Association to become the Chairman of the BCCI and later the ICC.

During his entire political career, Pawar and controversies have always gone hand-in-hand. Pawar’s links with hardened criminals like Dawood Ibrahim, Pappu Kalani & Hitendra Thakur, his alleged connections with Shahid Balwa of the 2G spectrum scam, Pawar’s controversial connection in the stamp paper scam, economic irregularities in the Lavasa project, his dubious stand during the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts, etc are some of the incidents that raise a big question mark of Pawar’s credibility as the head of allegedly anti-nationalist NCP. His party never had any ideology similar to what Pawar too is. He is known to be a stirrer of an anti-brahmin in Maharashtra and has the legacy of doing appeasement of the minorities and the Dalits just to create his own political relevance at regular intervals. Various media reports on these issues raise these concerns on Pawar.

His treacherous and conniving political strategies have always hit the headlines during his entire career. This trend continues even till today as he runs the government of Maharashtra overshadowing CM Uddhav Thackeray. Narendra Modi’s emergence as the PM in 2014 is inadvertently the last nail in the coffin for his dreams to become India’s Prime Minister. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Pranjal Chaudharihttp://www.pranjalchaudhari.in
Pranjal Chaudhari is a young Digital Media Enthusiast who has been currently working with the Ministry of Steel as a Consultant in New Delhi. Pranjal has completed his graduation in Mass Media (BMM) from the Mumbai University. He has also worked with political leaders on their social & digital media marketing as a consultant in Maharashtra.

Trending now

Political History of India

When Rajnath Singh fought for the country but lost an election

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is the birthday of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. And let me tell you a story about the time Rajnath Singh lost from Mohana Assembly constituency in the 1993 elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Sahil’s father Parvez died in 3 different ways, in 2 different locations, 16 Hindus named in the FIR

अजीत भारती -
Sahil Parvez had stated that his father was shot in front of their house in his statement to the media. His complaint letter to the police several weeks later suddenly shifts the location, identifies 16 'attackers' by name and makes a lot of contradictory claims, read details.
Read more

The Wire issues half-hearted correction after being called out by NCPCR for their blatantly fake news about ‘eight-fold increase in complaints post lockdown

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire retracted it after the author of the article said that she had no evidence to support her stunning claim.

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Media Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Sharad Pawar: The Perfidious Man From Maharashtra

Pranjal Chaudhari -
Sharad Pawar has been one of the longest-running active politicians of today's times
Read more
News Reports

A Mosque remains the property of Allah: AIMIM and Muslim clerics outrage over new secretariat construction in Telangana, CM tries to pacify

OpIndia Staff -
Telangana CM has promised to reconstruct the mosque and a temple in the new secretariat complex 'even if it means spending crores of rupees'.
Read more
News Reports

US bans Pakistan’s national carrier PIA for 6 months after the revelation that 30% Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
After fake pilot licence controversy in Pakistan, US bans PIA flights for 6 months over serious concerns to aviation safety
Read more
Political History of India

When Rajnath Singh fought for the country but lost an election

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is the birthday of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. And let me tell you a story about the time Rajnath Singh lost from Mohana Assembly constituency in the 1993 elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Reacting on the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, Akhilesh Yadav questions UP government for killing of “innocents”

OpIndia Staff -
After the death of Vikash Dubey in encounter, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav accues UP police of killine innocents under 'Operation Clean'
Read more
Social Media

Read how this Congress loyalist is so enraged about the Vikas Dubey encounter, that he wants Anand Mahindra to intervene

OpIndia Staff -
Poonawalla has asked Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd CEO Anand Mahindra to investigate the Vikas Dubey encounter. Yes. You read that right.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Sahil’s father Parvez died in 3 different ways, in 2 different locations, 16 Hindus named in the FIR

अजीत भारती -
Sahil Parvez had stated that his father was shot in front of their house in his statement to the media. His complaint letter to the police several weeks later suddenly shifts the location, identifies 16 'attackers' by name and makes a lot of contradictory claims, read details.
Read more
News Reports

“I am proud of UP police”, says the father of a martyred UP police officer after Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Verma, the wife of deceased constable Sultan Singh, said that the death of Vikas Dubey had brought relief to her soul.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire issues half-hearted correction after being called out by NCPCR for their blatantly fake news about ‘eight-fold increase in complaints post lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire retracted it after the author of the article said that she had no evidence to support her stunning claim.
Read more
Government and Policy

1 lakh km of road built with plastic waste, Modi govt saves Rs 30,000 per km: Read about the revolution in road construction

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the usage of plastic waste in road construction
Read more

Connect with us

235,314FansLike
402,568FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com