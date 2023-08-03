Hours after the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has moved to the Supreme Court challenging the verdict.

The Advocate of the Masjid Committee mentioned the matter before Supreme Court not to allow ASI to carry out the survey.

However, Supreme Court says it will look into the issue.

Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

“Allahabad High Court has said that the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex will start. Sessions court order is upheld by the High Court,” Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case told reporters.

The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge’s July 21 order.

On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023.

The order of the district judge, however, excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the top court.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway after Supreme Court put on hold till 5 pm July 26 a detailed scientific survey by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

The court was hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the controversial survey.

