Sunday, June 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAmidst soaring heat, water shortage continues in Delhi, residents scramble after water tankers with...
News Reports
Updated:

Amidst soaring heat, water shortage continues in Delhi, residents scramble after water tankers with empty buckets

The water crisis in the national capital amid soaring temperatures has left residents scrambling with empty buckets after water tankers.

ANI
Delhi has been suffering from a massive water crisis (Image Source: India TV)
3

The water crisis in the national capital amid soaring temperatures has left residents scrambling with empty buckets after water tankers.

Delhi’s Okhla, Chanakyapuri’s Sanjay Camp area and the Geeta colony area are among those facing acute water shortages. Residents queued in many areas of the national capital waiting to fill their buckets in the blazing heat.

In video, people can be seen climbing atop a moving water tanker as several other residents run along it with buckets and pipes.

Meanwhile, speaking on the water crisis in Delhi, Water Minister Atishi said, “Because of the heatwave, water demand has increased and on the other hand, the water level in Yamuna has decreased. Last year, there was 674.5 ft of water in the Wazirabad pond… Despite so many requests, only 671 ft of water has been released… All water treatment plants are being affected due to low levels of water in the Wazirabad barrage… We have requested Haryana and UP government to release more water.”

On May 31, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana.

Delhi government in its plea said that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in Delhi.

“Direct the Respondent no. 1 (Haryana) for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage,” the plea stated.

In the ensuing water crisis, the Delhi government on May 30 said that a central control room will be established to monitor water supply across the national capital.

The war room will be headed by an IAS officer. Delhi Water Minister Atishi also released a number ‘1916’, where the residents can make calls to request water tankers. Notably, the Delhi government has accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi’s water share even after “so many talks.” She had further asserted if the water supply does not improve in the coming 1-2 days, then “we will move to Supreme Court also.” 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ravish ‘Pidi’ Kumar claims I.N.D.I. Alliance will get 295+ seats, smiles bitterly like Nero over a ruined empire

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Mob assaults Raveena Tandon after Mohammed’s burqa-clad family falsely accuses actress of hitting them with her car

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrenders before authorities, heads back to Tihar Jail after his interim bail period runs out

OpIndia Staff -

Share details by evening: Election Commission tells senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after he claimed Amit Shah called 150 DMs to intimidate them

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Human rights body calls on UN to act against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

ANI -

Fake YouTube journalists bring down the Modi govt every day on their channels, they are wasting the time of audiences while making millions

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

As exit polls show BJP victory over TMC in West Bengal, read how it can be a precursor to Mamata’s ouster in 2026 Vidhan...

Dibakar Dutta -

Modi govt approves new IIM near Guwahati in Assam with IIM Ahmedabad as mentor, CM Sarma says this will be a game changer for...

OpIndia Staff -

“Three to four shots fired at me…”: BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav, fightng against Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti, attacked with gunfire

ANI -

Kerala govt denies DK Shivakumar’s allegations of tantriks performing black magic with animal sacrifice against Karnataka govt, Raja Rajeshwari Temple also denies

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com