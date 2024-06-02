The water crisis in the national capital amid soaring temperatures has left residents scrambling with empty buckets after water tankers.

Delhi’s Okhla, Chanakyapuri’s Sanjay Camp area and the Geeta colony area are among those facing acute water shortages. Residents queued in many areas of the national capital waiting to fill their buckets in the blazing heat.

In video, people can be seen climbing atop a moving water tanker as several other residents run along it with buckets and pipes.

Meanwhile, speaking on the water crisis in Delhi, Water Minister Atishi said, “Because of the heatwave, water demand has increased and on the other hand, the water level in Yamuna has decreased. Last year, there was 674.5 ft of water in the Wazirabad pond… Despite so many requests, only 671 ft of water has been released… All water treatment plants are being affected due to low levels of water in the Wazirabad barrage… We have requested Haryana and UP government to release more water.”

On May 31, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana.

Delhi government in its plea said that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in Delhi.

“Direct the Respondent no. 1 (Haryana) for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage,” the plea stated.

In the ensuing water crisis, the Delhi government on May 30 said that a central control room will be established to monitor water supply across the national capital.

The war room will be headed by an IAS officer. Delhi Water Minister Atishi also released a number ‘1916’, where the residents can make calls to request water tankers. Notably, the Delhi government has accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi’s water share even after “so many talks.” She had further asserted if the water supply does not improve in the coming 1-2 days, then “we will move to Supreme Court also.”