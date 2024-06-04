TDP leader Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday expressed confidence in the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena party alliance victory in the Lok Sabha election saying that they would achieve a landslide victory.

He also predicted that the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena party alliance in Andhra Pradesh might win 161 seats in the assembly and win all 25 Lok Sabha seats

“The alliance consisting of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party is going to get a landslide victory in the elections…We may secure more than 161 seats in the assembly and win all 25 Lok Sabha seats…The public has a lot of confidence in the alliance…Voters of Andhra Pradesh took a decision to get rid of the rule of Jaggan Mohan Reddy… The public has rejected his rule absolutely,” he told ANI.

As per the latest trends by the election commission, the TDP is leading in 131 seats while its ally the BJP is leading in 7 seats and the Jana Sena in 17.

The exit polls on Sunday have predicted victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls held on May 13.

The Axis My India predicted 78-96 seats for TDP, 55-77 seats for YSRCP, 16-18 seats for JSP, 4-6 seats for BJP, and 0-2 seats for Congress.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The Assembly polls took place on May 13 in a single-phase polling process.

The ruling YSRCP contested on all 175 seats eyeing another term while as part of a seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners, TDP is contesting on 144 assembly seats, Jana Sena on 21, and BJP on 10.

During the 2019 elections, YSRCP registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 seats in the Assembly, dethroning the TDP government.

Strict security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth counting of votes for more than 8,000 candidates in this general election. Vote counting commenced at 8 pm today.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a “very robust system” has been put in place. “There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process,” he said.

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)