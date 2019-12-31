2010-2019: Here are the best XI of this Decade for ODIs

Since the decade is about to over, let’s see who all can make it to the final XI of this decade for ODIs.

Rohit Sharma (7991 Runs, 27 Hundreds, 59 Catches) – The best opener of the decade. He made most runs and hundreds as an opener in this decade. With three double hundreds and the highest score of 264, he is the ultimate choice as the first opener of this XI. Rohit also has been quite a successful outing in World Cups. He smashed 5 World Cup Hundreds this year, the most by any batsman in a single World Cup edition.

Hashim Amla (7265 Runs, 26 Hundreds, 77 Catches) – He might have lost the touch in the last year of the decade but he remained the second-highest run-scorer as an opener of the decade with a high average of 49.74 and a strike rate of almost 90. He also scored 27 ODI hundreds in this particular decade, just third behind Kohli and Rohit. If Rohit gets out early, he can play the role of an anchor.

Virat Kohli (11036 Runs, 42 Hundreds, 115 Catches) – He can make it to any all-time World XI of ODIs, past, present, decade or century. That’s how good he is. Had he not missed converting few hundreds this year, he would have topped the list of most hundreds in ODIs. Kohli is amazing in chases too.

AB de Villiers (6485 Runs, 21 Hundreds, 119 Catches) – He is the modern-day Viv Richards. The record holder of fastest ODI 50, 100 and 150. He can accelerate at any time and with his 360 shots, he can just frustrate any kind of bowler. His fielding is the bonus.

Shakib al Hasan (4276 Runs, 5 Hundreds, 177 Wickets, 34 Catches)- Bangladesh’s most successful cricketer of all time. He has shown his class in World Cup this year where he became the first player to score more than 600 runs and took 15 wickets in a single edition. The proper all-rounder will be a great asset as a spinner to this team.

Ben Stokes (2682 Runs, 3 Hundreds, 70 Wickets, 45 Catches) – The man who won the World Cup for England. Stokes’ influential knock in the World Cup final kept England in the hunt for the Title. He is the Freddie Flintoff of this decade. His bowling and fielding are a bonus.

MS Dhoni (5640 Runs, 4 Hundreds, 170 Catches, 72 Stumpings) – His captaincy and wicket-keeping can secure his spot in any World XI of this decade. Won a world cup and champions trophy as captain. His keeping behind the wickets especially against the spinners is lightning quick and he is still one of the smartest brains in cricket.

Rashid Khan (133 Wickets) – The best spinner of the decade in limited-overs cricket. He can spin like Warne and bowl fast like Kumble. He can also bat. Yes, down the order he won several matches for Afghanistan.

Mitchell Starc (172 Wickets) – Most wickets in two consecutive World Cups. The left-hander pacer is quite deadly with the new ball. and is a perfect choice for the ODI XI. Wickets per 25 balls – the best strike rate in ODIs of the decade.

Jasprit Bumrah (103 Wickets) – The Indian sensation is probably the greatest death over bowler in the history of limited-overs cricket. Every time you expect him to defend the total, he has, not only for India but also for his T20 team, Mumbai Indians. Inspired by Malinga, he is the perfect choice for a new ball attack.

Lasith Malinga (248 Wickets, 77 Catches) – The old deadly fox. His incoming slow yorkers still make the batsman look stupid. The most hat-tricks in International cricket and only bowler to take 4 in 4 balls twice in limited-overs, has the most number of wickets in the current decade. If you survive the opening spell of Starc and Bumrah, there is no respite as Malinga is ready with his toe crushing yorkers.

Cricket enthusiast, Tendulkar fan and a traveler !