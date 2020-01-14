Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Delhi: 7 Afghan drug peddlers arrested at IGI airport, fed 120 bananas to help excrete 177 insoluble capsules of heroin worth Rs 10 crore

According to reports, these drug peddlers are possibly linked to an international cartel led by a Taliban leader in Kandahar

OpIndia Staff
10 dozen bananas fed to the 7 Afghan smugglers arrested to extract drugs worth Rs 10 crore ingested in their stomach
The Indian Narcotics Department has arrested seven Afghan drug traffickers over the past few days, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and recovered heroin worth Rs 10 crore from them.

According to reports, these ‘carriers’, possibly linked to an international cartel led by a Taliban leader in Kandahar reached Delhi from Kabul with 177 insoluble capsules of heroin ingested into their stomach.

As per reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received a tip-off on the basis of which the investigation was carried out. The NCB team led by zonal director KPS Malhotra arrested 7 smugglers namely, Yusufzai Rahmatullah, Faiz Muhammad, Nabizada Habibullah, Ahmadi Abdul Wadood, Fazal Ahmed, Noorzai Kabir and Turkman Abdul Hamid. Along with them the team also arrested two ‘receivers’ namely, Hayatullah and Masood Mohammad.

In terms of weight, Faiz had swallowed 38 capsules weighing 304 grams maximum while Turkman had swallowed 18 capsules of 142 grams minimum. Yousafzai had swallowed 28 capsules of 215 grams. Habibullah and Ahmadi had swallowed 15 of 225 grams each. Kabir had ingested 26 capsules weighing 250 grams while Fazal had swallowed 37 capsules of 262 grams.

Officials had to feed these men with almost 10 dozen bananas, aiding in the process of recovery of these insoluble capsules from their stomach in the past few days. These capsules were ultimately recovered from the seven detainees’ excreta. After taking them into custody, the police had done an x-ray examination which revealed that they had hidden the drugs in their stomach. The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized all drugs.

On interrogation, these Afghan citizens revealed that they had swallowed these heroin-filled capsules with the help of honey and special oil. They said they were not supposed to eat or drink anything on the flight from Afghanistan to Delhi. They had planned to excrete these capsules after checking into a hotel in Delhi, revealed the arrested ‘carriers’.

Apart from them, 2 more Afghan nationals who arrived at Delhi airport were taken into custody, taking the total count of people arrested to nine. A narcotics official with knowledge in the case revealed that these two who were arrested apart from the seven ‘carriers’ were ‘receivers’ based in Delhi. Both of them used to procure the consignment of heroin capsules from smugglers and sell it in the Indian market, said the to media. At present, all the accused are under police custody.

According to reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been running a major campaign against the narco-terror network and the narcotics traffickers operating in the country and has constituted a three-member team to investigate such cases.

Such crimes have been categorised as terrorism since most of its operators are terrorists sitting in foreign Islamic countries. The officials fear that all the arrested 9 people have also been working for the Taliban terrorist leader sitting in Kandahar.

According to reports, a ‘carrier’ gets Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per trip to smuggle these drugs from Afghanistan to India. All these Afghan smugglers work closely with Nigerian smugglers. The money that African ‘receivers’ give in exchange for these drugs is used to carry out terrorist acts in the Indian subcontinent.

