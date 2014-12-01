Thursday, February 27, 2020

AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s goons attacked him, says family of IB officer murdered in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravinder Sharma has held Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party responsible for his son's brutal murder. Sharma said that his son was shot after the anti-CAA rioters had beaten up mercilessly.
‘It is my job and I have to do it,’ says Delhi cop who came face to face with gun wielding anti-CAA rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Cop refused to budge even as the man pointed his gun straight at him.
NDTV journalists “badly beaten up by Hindu mob” as claimed by Nidhi post a pic, netizens wonder about lack of apparent injuries

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, NDTV Executive Editor Nidhi Razdan claimed that two of her colleagues were attacked by a mob during the anti-CAA riots in the national capital. 
Scriptwriter of Karan Johar’s film Takht deactivates his Twitter account after spewing hatred on Hindus, here are some of his problematic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Haidry, a quintessential Islamist, has been spewing venom against Hindus on Twitter with active backing from the 'liberal-secular' media.
Delhi riots: CM Kejriwal requests Home Minister to call in the Army, security personnel conduct flag-march as death toll rises to 20

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and requested to call in the army to control the communal violence in Delhi
Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim rioters have gone on a rampage in the national capital and have also killed a policeman. Over 200 people, including 48 policemen have been injured during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi.
If Delhi riots have shocked you, think about the plight of Pakistani Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
In helping the Hindu refugees in India, we are only saving ourselves.
Delhi riots: HC’s midnight hearing, NSA Doval visits NE Delhi, death toll at 17, read details here

OpIndia Staff -
People from the Jamia Coordination Committee and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia held a demonstration outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi, they were seen raising 'Arvind Kejriwal Murdabad' slogans.
Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
It is also claimed that a police complaint has been filed against Rana Ayyub for the alleged fake video she shared amidst communal tensions at the national capital.
Pakistanis express their euphoria over the death of head constable Ratan Lal during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal was murdered by the bloodthirsty anti-CAA rioters while he was on his duty to maintain law and order in the National Capital
Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the Delhi riots
Anti-CAA Delhi riots: Daughter of Congress leader and NYT journalist blames Hindus for partition to shield rioting Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Faleiro has blamed Hindus for the partition in wake of the riots that have erupted across Delhi by Islamists
John Oliver takes rumour mongering to the international circles, peddles fake narrative of minority persecution, RSS, NRC and CAA

OpIndia Staff -
In his daily show, Last Week Tonight, comedian John Oliver not only used a wrong map of India with part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan cut off, he een went on a misinformed and motivated tirade against India.
From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Many media houses watered down the gun-wielding anti-CAA rioter Mohammad Shahrukh who opened fire at Delhi Police on 24th February 2020.
Rahul Gandhi skips Congress Working Committee meeting on Delhi riots as he is out of India

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi not present during the CWC meeting to discuss deteriorating situation in Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan finally surrenders with his wife and son, sent to 7 days judicial custody

News Reports OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump solidifies his reputation of respecting national sovereignty, says CAA and Delhi violence is up to India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -

Saddam and his friend Manzur arrested for burning a mother and her daughter alive in West Bengal: Here are the details

Crime OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Seven houses of BJP supporters set on fire, 20 activists injured allegedly by TMC goons following death of TMC activist

News Reports OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets welcoming First Lady Melania Trump to Delhi school visit, gets attacked by ‘liberals’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -

Anti-CAA rioters wanted to internationalize the issue, like Pakistan wants with Kashmir

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

Social Media OpIndia Staff -

As Donald Trump praises Modi and slams Pakistan and China, Communists, Congress leaders and Islamists trend #GoBackTrump

Social Media OpIndia Staff -

Trump visits India: US-India partnership will defeat China in its AI plans

Abhinav Khare -
Privacy is paramount as it helps to keep the power with the people. Isn’t this a fundamental requirement for a democracy?
Rediscovering ‘Sunyata’: Unifying Buddhism and Vedanta

𑀓𑀮𑁆𑀓𑀺 Mrityunjay -
What if I say Buddha was a proponent of Vedanta? Blasphemous, some would say. Far-fetched, others may venture to say. However, if one were to base one's understanding of purely spiritual, scriptural and historical aspects, one can see why I say so. Buddha came at a time when one had...
What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -
Social media was abuzz on Monday when poet Hussain Haidry tweeted about 'Hindu Terrorists'.
Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Opinions Editorial Desk -
Over a lakh people are expected to participate in the Namaste Trump event during his India visit.

Secularisation of Islamic Supremacist Owaisi

Politics Abhinav Khare -
How does Asaduddin Owaisi try to maintain the unwavering support of the Muslims? He does so by creating a fabricated enemy among those who like Indian Muslim love this country.

#SantoorMoms: The vulnerabilities, insecurities and disproportionate amount of outrage on seemingly harmless trends

Opinions Divya -
Women are often at the receiving end of advice and abuse in equal measure and #SantoorMoms was no exception.

Golwalkar: The man who integrated Kashmir with India, but never even got a thank you note

Opinions Abhinav Khare -
The leftists often blame Guruji for sympathising with Hitler. But this cannot be further away from the truth.

How Hindu right should react to “soft Hindutva” moves of the opposition

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Hindu votes matter. Welcome to 2020.On the landscape of Indian politics, everyone seems to be doing the same thing.

Chief of Defence Staff: The purpose, emerging threat dimensions, what the stars foretell and some recommendations

OpIndia Explains Guest Author -
It was under the guidance of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that a Task Force consisting of a Group of Ministers was constituted to study the recommendations proposed to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for creating a post of CDS

News Reports

Cricket ties between India and Pakistan won’t improve till Modi is in power, says Shahid Afridi, ignoring terrorism that his country exports

This is not the first time Shahid Afridi has blamed India for the downfall of the game in his country
OpIndia Staff -
Gaurakshak ‘Joker’? Oscar Award winner Joaquin Phoenix rescues a cow and her baby calf from a slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix rescued a cow and her calf from a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles and shifted to an animal protection house
OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

Swara Bhasker's lack of clarity on CAA and NRC just goes out to show how her bravado is nothing but fear-mongering.
OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan offers honorary citizen to West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy for bringing international cricket back to the country

Pakistan President to grant honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy because of his services to Pakistan cricket
OpIndia Staff -
If Ramzan was a Hindu holy month – how the ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Find out what kind of articles, tweets, and deeds you would have witnessed if Hindus were to celebrate Ramzan.
Read more

Maulana Shahid Ansari is arrested for sexually exploiting a 13-year girl in his madarsa for the last 6 months

Ranchi: Maulana arrested for sexually exploiting a 13-year girl for last 6 months in his Madarsa

Tripura CM spotted flying economy class with family, netizens appreciate

Netizens, Co-passengers impressed as Tripura CM Biplab Deb seen flying economy class with family

US State Department criticises Pakistan for enforcing new social media restrictions that may potentially stifle free speech

United States pulls up Pakistan over the new social media restrictions

Image Source: ANI

‘Ghus kar maarenge, no matter where you are’ was the message, says former Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa on Balakot anniversary

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

AgustaWestland case: CBI court disallows Christian Michel’s plea to meet his foreign lawyer

Iran’s Deputy Health minister who had rubbished claims of Coronavirus outbreak tests positive

Delhi: Anti-CAA rioters throw acid on paramilitary personnel in Karawal Nagar

Intelligence agencies claim that Delhi and Aligarh anti-CAA violence may be linked

Former ADG of J&K deputed, curfew imposed in some parts, shoot at sight orders issued by Delhi Police in aftermath of anti-CAA riots: Reports

Amanatullah Khan, hailed by many as the apostle of peace, was visibly absent from the Kejriwal's entourage which visited Raj Ghat today

The only thing missing in the image of Arvind Kejriwal praying to Gandhi for peace: Amanatullah Khan standing by his side

Watch: Maulana’s shocking anti-India speech, says street protests are important to cripple India’s economy

Dalit man carried on shoulders inside the temple by a priest in Telangana

Telangana: Sanatana Dharma treats everyone as equal before God, says Archaka who carried a Dalit man inside temple on his shoulders

Injured during Delhi riots, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu

Injured in stone pelting by Muslim mob in Delhi’s Brahmapuri, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu

Video shows MediaOne journalist being harassed by a mob, allowed to let go only after he reveals he is a Muslim

Watch: Muslim ‘protestors’ harass journalist, let him go after he proves he is Muslim

Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

Autopsy report reveals that head constable Ratan Lal was killed due to a bullet injury

Delhi Anti-CAA riots: Autopsy report confirms that head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries

Stone pelting in Bhajanpura, Delhi

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Stone pelting starts again in Bhajanpura area, paramilitary personnel in Kardampuri area after firing incidents

Intelligence agencies claim that Delhi and Aligarh anti-CAA violence may be linked

Anti-CAA riots in Aligarh and Delhi linked, PFI and Bhim Army and their phone records and more under scanner: Here are the details

Sharjeel Imam met UDF chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal before anti-CAA agitation, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

