Sunday, January 5, 2020
Irfan Pathan announces retirement: Here are the top 5 moments of his cricket career

Irfan Pathan made his debut for India in Adelaide Test in 2003. He was regarded as one of the most talented swing and seam bowler, and an Indian version of Wasim Akram.

Ritesh
Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday
Irfan celebrating Afridi's dismissal in WT20 Final. ©Getty Images
Former Indian pacer, Irfan Pathan, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. Pathan played a vital role in India’s win in the inaugural World T20 in 2007. He also happens to be the second Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

Irfan Pathan made his debut for India in Adelaide Test in 2003. He was regarded as one of the most talented swing and seam bowler, and an Indian version of Wasim Akram. Irfan played 173 matches for India in which he took 301 International wickets. Here are the top 5 moments from his cricketing career.

  1. Dream delivery to Adam Gilchrist

In the 2nd test of his career, Irfan bowled an absolute ripper to dismiss Aussie star batsman Adam Gilchrist. There was a glimpse of Wasim Akram in that delivery. A perfect example of the banana swing and Gilchrist had no answer to it.

2. Irfan’s Hat-trick against Pakistan

Three in Three. A rare sight in Test cricket. Irfan became only the second Indian to take a Test hat-trick. He also became the first bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first over of a Test match. Despite his sensational opening spell, India lost the Test by 341 runs.

3. Irfan as a batsman

In 2005, the new appointed Indian coach Greg Chappell wanted Irfan Pathan to take his batting seriously and promoted him at number 3 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Pathan didn’t disappoint him and scored a magnificent 83 (off just 70 balls with eight fours and four sixes) and added 164 with Tendulkar for 2nd wicket. India piled up a score of 350 and comfortably won the game by 152 runs.

4. When Irfan won the World T20 for India

This is probably the highest point in Irfan’s career. In the inaugural World T20 tournament final against Pakistan, India was defending a low score of 157. Irfan bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-16-3. He dismissed the dangerous Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi off consecutive balls. Irfan was adjudged Man of the Match for his heroic performance. (In the below video he talks about his plan to dismiss of Afridi).

5. Pathan brothers winning the match for India

It was another performance that stood out for not only Irfan but also his elder brother Yusuf. The two brothers from Gujarat snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat for India. Chasing 172 against Sri Lanka in a T20I match in Colombo, India was struggling at 117 for 7 in 15.1 overs. With 57 runs required off just 29 balls, Irfan joined his brother Yusuf in the middle. They both went berserk, Yusuf started by scoring 17 runs in one over, and then Irfan smashed 33 runs off 16 balls. India won the match by three wickets with four balls remaining.

What are your favourite moments from Irfan Pathan’s career?

