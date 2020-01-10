Friday, January 10, 2020
Home News Reports Catholic priest Fr Francis D'Britto, who is presiding over this year's Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, skips traditional Granth-Dindi
News Reports

Catholic priest Fr Francis D’Britto, who is presiding over this year’s Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, skips traditional Granth-Dindi

The Dindi this year was also carrying an idol of goddess Tulajabhavani as the goddess hails from Osmanabad where is Sammelan is being held.

Shriya Gune
Father Francis D'Britto, The president of this year's Marathi Sahitya Sammelan absconds from the traditional Granth-Dindi event today
Granth-Dindi at Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Osmanabad, image via Mumbai Tarun Bharat
Engagements72

In its 93rd edition, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is being held in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad from 10th to 12th of January this year.

This year’s Sahitya Sammelan is being presided over by a Catholic priest, Father Francis D’Britto. A religious priest presiding over Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is unprecedented and came as a surprise to many since most of Fr D’Britto’s work relates to Christian religious ideology.

However, amid all criticism and questions, the Sammelan has kick-started today. Following every year’s tradition, there was a ‘Granth-Dindi’ in the morning prior to the inauguration ceremony. This Dindi is a procession with a Palkhi. Dindi is a tradition peculiar to Maharashtra’s bhakti movement and Sant Parampara. The Palkhi in this Dindi (दिंडी) carries Various books and the constitution of India. The Dindi this year was also carrying an idol of goddess Tulajabhavani as the goddess hails from Osmanabad where is Sammelan is being held.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Every year, the president performs a puja and participates in this Dindi. This year breaking this glorious tradition, Fr D’britto declined to participate in the Dindi citing poor health. Questions are being raised over his absence in the Dindi. People are wondering if he was pressurized by the church to skip this Granth-Dindi.

Amid this controversy, one more incident happened at the Sammelan venue. There are bookstalls of various publications and news agencies at the Sammelan venue. One of the stalls was of Mumbai Tarun Bharat, a  well known Marathi media house. 

A police officer suddenly arrived at Mumbai Tarun Bharat’s stall and tried to take Mr Somesh Kolge, the journalist and web sub-editor of MTB in custody. Mr.Kolge and others present there asked why is he being arrested. The officer said that this is by way of preventive measure and they are taking Mr Kolge in custody for enquiry. After everybody asked questions and the officer failed to give any logical justification, the officer backed down. 

Interestingly, Mumbai Tarun Bharat had earlier asked questions to Fr D’Britto about his stand on forced conversions and various other issues. They had also published an ‘open letter’ to the priest asking him to clarify some issues. This attempt to arrest their journalist seems to have been done with the intention to silence those who ask logical questions. People are hoping that Father D’Britto will give answers to all these questions. People are hoping that he will preside over the Sammelan as a free-thinking writer and not as a catholic priest working to further the church’s agenda. 

Maharashtra’s Mahavikas Aghadi govt must answer why the police are trying to silence the journalists. The govt that supports even the violent student protests must stand up for citizens asking questions without disrupting the peace.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Osmanabad news, Sahitya Sammelan news, Tuljabhavani mandir

Big Story

JNU violence: Read the detailed chronology of events since attacks started on teachers and their family in October

OpIndia Staff -
JNUSU calls fee hike roll-back 'cosmetic', says they do not consider the Executive Council legitimate
JNU Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) has revealed that there have been attacks on teachers and their families
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Delhi Court orders Chhapaak director to give due credit to victim's lawyer

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

OpIndia Staff -

Lawyer who represented Laxmi Agarwal files plea in Delhi Court seeking stay on release of Chhapaak: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where 'Azadi' slogans were raised

Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where ‘Azadi’ slogans were raised

OpIndia Staff -

India Today’s Lallantop’s Editor wants BJP supporters to use a ‘condom’ so they don’t procreate, deletes tweet after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Prove secularism by converting to Islam: Leftist website tells Hindus

NOT SATIRE: Hindus must convert to Islam to prove they are ‘secular’, argues article on Leftist website

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel says her struggles are dismissed because she does not hate Hindus

Struggles dismissed if you don’t hate Hindus, don’t need such love: Acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel hits out after ‘comedian’ mocked her

OpIndia Staff -
'Jinnah wali Azadi' slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The truth face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh: The true face of anti-CAA protests and what these slogans mean

OpIndia Staff -
Organised campaign of Hindu genocide denial: With the 'Shikara' trailer out, guilt tripping of Hindus has started and how

With the ‘Shikara’ trailer out, expected guilt tripping of Hindus for merely sharing the story of their Genocide has started

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,533FansLike
217,072FollowersFollow
152,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com