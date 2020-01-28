The Pune Police have registered a complaint against former Bombay High Court judge B. G. Kolse Patil under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for his derogatory and defamatory statements against Veer Savarkar.

A video of Kolse Patil speaking about Savarkar went viral on social media a few weeks ago. In the video, he had claimed that Veer Savarkar was convicted for rape in England. The retired judge claimed that Savarkar had confessed to the rape accusation, after which he was convicted. He also claimed that Veer Savarkar had always opposed the Indian freedom movement, and he said that Indians need not fight the British but the Muslims and Buddhists and Christians in our own country.

Justice Patil had added that Savarkar’s philosophy was to kill Muslims, Christians etc, and to slit the abdomen of pregnant women to get the fetuses out. Savarkar worked against the Bahujan Samaj, and he is praised only because he is Brahmin, how long can we tolerate this, he had asked. The retired judge also claimed that nobody gave the Veer title to Savarkar, and he took it himself.

B. G. Kolse Patil had made the video in support of Rahul Gandhi who had tried to criticise Savarkar earlier. In the video, Kolse Patil said that Rahul Gandhi need not apologise for any of his statements against Savarkar.

The video was widely spread on social media, with most social media users wrongly identifying B. G. Kolse Patil as the CJI. The video had caused widespread outrage on social media due to blatant lies spread against Veer Savarkar.

Following the release of the video, an upright citizen and Vivek Vichar Manch karyakarta from Pune Bharat Amdapure reached out to the Pune Police. He complained against Kolse Patil’s controversial video under sections 120, 499, 500, 503 504, 505, 506 of the Indian Penal Code defamation and also under section 65 B of the IT Act. Following this, the Pune Police registered the complaint in the NC register.

Kolse Patil is infamous for making such defamatory statements against Veer Savarkar, RSS and the BJP. He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Aurangabad constituency on ticket of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. It will be interesting to see if the Mahavikas Aghadi govt in Maharashtra takes any further action against the former judge.

Advocate. Currently practising in the Bombay High Court at Mumbai.