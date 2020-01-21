Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh signed as the coach for Bushfire Relief Match in Australia

28 people died and over 2000 homes were burnt due to the bush fire in December. Around 500 million animals lost their lives in this tragic incident.

Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh signed as the coach for Bushfire Relief Match
The Indian and West Indian legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh are signed for the Bushfire Cricket Bash as the coach of two teams. The game will be played on 8th February between two teams led by Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne. All match profits and funds raised on the day will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

“We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can’t wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day,” said Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

“We’re looking forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for the Big Appeal.”

In 2005, a match was played between World XI and Asia XI for the Tsunami relief match at MCG. Tendulkar was part of the game but unfortunately couldn’t play due to Tennis elbow injury.

28 people died and over 2000 homes were burnt due to the Australian bush fire in December. Around 500 million animals lost their lives in this tragic incident.

