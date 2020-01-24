In a bizarre incident, a Congress candidate reportedly bit off a TRS candidate’s nose during voting in the municipal elections in Bodhan town in Telangana, Nizamabad district on Wednesday. The incident took place when the leaders clashed over double voting in 32 wards in the town.

In what transpired, the TRS candidate Imran alleged that the Congress supporters were casting double votes, which the Congress candidate Ilias denied. This led to a heated argument between Imran and the Congress nominee Ilias. In a fit of rage, Ilias pounced at Imran and bit off his nose, leaving the latter bleeding profusely.

Imran was immediately taken to the government hospital in Bodhan. Nizamabad police intervened and pacified the two groups present at the premises of the polling booth. They arrested the Congress candidate and registered a case against him.

This bizarre incident created quite a furore in Bodhan village and its adjoining areas.

Elections to urban local bodies in Telangana was held on Wednesday with the ruling TRS hopeful of a strong showing and the opposition BJP and Congress eyeing to make a mark.

As many as 120 municipalities and nine corporations went polls on Wednesday with over 53 lakh voters voting as polling began at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm.

A Congress spokesperson, who refused to be named, alleged that TRS leaders were luring their potential candidates with money power to see that there is no competition.

BJP is focussing on the districts – Adilabad and Karimnagar, Nizamabad – it had won the Lok Sabha elections.

Counting will be taken up on January 25. However, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and the results declared on January 27.