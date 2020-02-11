Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11 Indian universities among the top 100 universities in the emerging economies of the world

The other universities which have shown remarkable improvement in their rankings include IIT Delhi which rose by 28 places to a joint 38th rank and IIT Madras moving up 12 places to a joint 63rd.

OpIndia Staff
11 Indian Universities feature in the top 100 list of Emerging Economies Rankings 2020
IISc(Source: Collegeduniya.com)
India has seen the highest representation since 2015 in the list of the Times Higher Education’s (THE’s) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 with 11 Indian Universities making into the top 100. As per reports, this is the second time that 11 Indian Universities found their way in the top 100 list released in London on Tuesday evening.

A total of 56 Indian universities find a place in the full ranking of 533 universities from across the emerging economies of the world. Though it maintained its pole position among Indian universities, the Indian Institute of Science(IISc) slipped 2 levels in the overall ranking to 16th, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur and IIT-Bombay at 32nd and 34th positions.

In addition, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham advanced a massive 51 places from a joint 141 ranking in 2019. THE has recorded improvements for Amrita University in almost all the ranking metrics, compared to 2019. It is notable here that the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was included in the ministry of HRD’s Institutes of Eminence scheme.

The Chief Knowledge Officer at the THE, Phil Bate remarked that for a long time now, there had been an enduring debate about the success of the Indian Universities in the world ranking and their underperformance on the global stage.

“The Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 suggests that there has been tangible progress made by a large of institutions in almost all metrics across our robust methodology, and could herald an invigorating turning point for Indian higher education, partly empowered by the Institutes of Eminence scheme,” he said.

The other universities which have shown remarkable improvement in their rankings include IIT Delhi which rose by 28 places to joint 38th and IIT Madras moving up 12 places to joint 63rd. Entering the ranking for the first time, the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar and Institute of Chemical Technology too have debuted in the top 100.

China, with 30 universities in the top 100, has the most number of top universities in the list. A total of 47 nations are featured in the list.

The participating universities are provided with government funding and greater autonomy by the Institutes of Eminence scheme with the slated aim of bringing them into the top 100 of the world university rankings, including Times Higher Education’s World University Ranking.

The improvement in the ranking is planned by instituting a number of changes including an increase in foreign students and staff, providing online courses and promoting academic collaboration with other top universities around the world.

