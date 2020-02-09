Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Delhi Elections: Congress concedes defeat? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says if Kejriwal wins it will be due to focus on development

He also added that if BJP loses the Delhi Assembly elections, the communal agenda will also end with the party's defeat.

OpIndia Staff
Adhir ranjan chowdhury
The Delhi elections concluded yesterday and the results will be declared on 11th, but the Congress party seems to have already given up. Weighing the issues on the basis of which his party and its opponents fought the elections, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that if Kejriwal wins, it will be a victory for the development agenda.

“We fought this election with all our strength. In this election, BJP put forth all the communal agendas whereas Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji put forth developmental agendas. If Kejriwal wins, then it will be a victory of the developmental agendas,” Chowdhury said.

The motormouth Congress leader added that if BJP loses the Delhi Assembly elections, the communal agenda will also end with the party’s defeat.

“BJP brought all its leaders here and kept shouting ‘Shaheen Bagh’ and on the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal kept saying- Mohalla Clinic and spoke about other works as well. Congress tried to convey a message that long-term development was witnessed during the term of former Delhi CM Shiela Dixit,” he added.

Further speaking about BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari’s statement showing confidence over his party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, Chowdhury said that daydreaming is his fundamental right but BJP won’t win the Assembly polls.

“We know that he sings and dances really well but elections are something way more different than that. He can daydream…that’s his fundamental right but it will still be a dream. BJP won’t win in Delhi Assembly polls,” Chowdhury said.

The Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening. The Exit polls gave a landslide majority to Aam Admi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal. While the Exit polls show that BJP may improve its tally, AAP is the clear winner in the state. Axis poll which is telecast by India Today, in fact, predicted the Aam Aadmi Party to win 63 seats, and the BJP to win seven seats. The Congress, just like in 2015, is unlikely to win any seat in the 70-member Delhi assembly.

