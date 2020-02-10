Delhi elections: Amid tight security EVMs moved to 21 counting centres ahead of results

Day before the counting to the high octane Delhi assembly elections results are declared, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were escorted to 21 designated centres amidst high security. Personnel from Delhi police and armed military commandos are part of the multilayer security.

As per reports, these centres will be guarded by at least 200 security personnel until February 11. The number will be doubled on the counting day.

On 8th February, the polling day, 42,000 Delhi Police personnel, along with 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed along with 19000 home guards to assist the forces and maintain law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

However, ahead of the counting, Aam Aadmi Party has already raised the ‘EVMs are tampered’ bogey. AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday tweeted videos alleging EVMs were being taken for tampering.

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

Singh had questioned why the EVMs were being taken down from a bus when there were no centres nearby. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had also expressed shock at delay in releasing final turnout out voter figure.

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has clarified that the EVMs in Singh’s video were reserved and unused EVMs. Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer clarified that the returning officers were busy through the night and hence took time to release the final figure of voter turnout. He said that data entry is important for accuracy.

The counting for the Delhi elections will be held on Tuesday, 11th February, 8 AM onward.