Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Delhi elections: Amid tight security EVMs moved to 21 counting centres ahead of results

The counting for the Delhi elections will be held on Tuesday, 11th February, 8 AM onward. 

OpIndia Staff
Tight security cover amidst counting of votes picture courtesy: hindustan times
Day before the counting to the high octane Delhi assembly elections results are declared, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were escorted to 21 designated centres amidst high security. Personnel from Delhi police and armed military commandos are part of the multilayer security.

As per reports, these centres will be guarded by at least 200 security personnel until February 11. The number will be doubled on the counting day.

On 8th February, the polling day, 42,000 Delhi Police personnel, along with 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed along with 19000 home guards to assist the forces and maintain law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

However, ahead of the counting, Aam Aadmi Party has already raised the ‘EVMs are tampered’ bogey. AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday tweeted videos alleging EVMs were being taken for tampering.

Singh had questioned why the EVMs were being taken down from a bus when there were no centres nearby. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had also expressed shock at delay in releasing final turnout out voter figure.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has clarified that the EVMs in Singh’s video were reserved and unused EVMs. Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer clarified that the returning officers were busy through the night and hence took time to release the final figure of voter turnout. He said that data entry is important for accuracy.

The counting for the Delhi elections will be held on Tuesday, 11th February, 8 AM onward.

