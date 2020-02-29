Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President and Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar forgot the National Anthem while reciting it in a rally in Patna. The ‘Save Constitution, Save Citizenship’ Rally was conducted in the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kanahiya Kumar called upon the crowd to sing along the national anthem, but he himself forgot the national anthem.

राष्ट्रगान आता नही और संविधान बचाने निकला है देशद्रोही कन्हैया!@kanhaiyakumar #KanhaiyaKumar #Kanhaiya #कन्हैया_कुमार pic.twitter.com/VKle6TOIPo

— Karan Vashistha BJP 🌷 (@Karan4BJP) February 29, 2020

Kanhaiya Kumar called up to people participating in a rally to sing National Anthem and himself started singing. After almost completing the anthem, Kanhaiya Kumar sang the wrong lyrics at the end. He sang “Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak” instead of “Jana Gana Mangal Dayak” in the end.

Tushar Gandhi, Medha Patkar, Aishe Ghosh, Alka Lamba, Kannan Gopinathan, Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees and Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula were present along with Kanhaiya Kumar in the Save Constitution, Save Citizenship rally.

In the rally, Kanhaiya Kumar hit out at centre terming CAA as a black law. He stated the political parties and their agenda is responsible for the Delhi riots. The country has to decide whether it wants to move further on Gandhi’s morals or Godse.

Singing the National Anthem and reading the preamble of the Constitution has become a regular part of anti-CAA agitations held across the country by left-liberals, to prove their claim that they are opposing the act to protect the constitution.

Yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government sanctioned the Delhi police to investigate the Sedition case against Kanhaiya which was lodged on 13 February 2016 after Anti-national slogans were raised in JNU Campus. In January 2019, a charge sheet was filed against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.