505 Gold coins found during renovation work at Jambukeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu

The pot was found by workers engaged in renovation work near the Akhilandeswari shrine in the temple complex. The temple is believed to have been constructed in the early Chola period, almost 1800 years ago.

Pot full of over 500 gold coins found in Tamilnadu's 1800 year-old Shiva temple
Pot full of gold coins found in Tamilnadu's Jambukeswarara Temple, image via ANI, YouTube
The Jambukeswarar temple in Thiruvanaikovil, Tamil Nadu struck gold when 505 gold coins weighing 1.716 kg were found in a sealed vessel during digging.

As per officials, the coins were in a sealed pot that was spotted by workers near the Akhilandeshwari Shrine. When the temple officials opened it they found 505 gold coins. The coins are yet to be examined by the archaeologists to understand their age and history. As per reports, the pot was found at a depth of almost 7 feet.

According to sources, the temple, considered to be over a 1000 years old, was undergoing a renovation process in a periodic manner. The temple management had decided to clear vegetation off the Valai Kottam located opposite of the Ambal Sannidhi and develop a Nandhavanam (flower garden). The brass pot consisting of gold coins was extracted by curious workers who opened the lid and found gold coins filled to the rim. The information was later passed on to District Administration.

Srirangam Tahsildar came to the temple to examine the find, which weighed about 1.716 grams. As the coins have historical inscriptions and symbols the archaeology department will be conducting tests to ascertain their age and history.

The Akilandeswari Samedha Jambukeswarar temple is believed to have been constructed 1800 years ago by Chola Chieftain Kotchengannan (Prince with red eyes). The temple is in the Srirangam island where the famous Ranganathaswamy temple is located.

This is believed that the temple received many donations over a period of time that includes silver Vahanams, gold ornaments and immovable properties. The temple has a majestic complex, complete with courts, towers, and ponds.

Currently, the gold treasure is kept at the treasury for safekeeping.

