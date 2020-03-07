Last night Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen spreading fake images on Twitter to defame the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. The daughter of Sonia Gandhi posted few photographs showing crop destroyed by a hail storm, claiming them to be from UP.

She tweeted due to heavy hail storm and rains, crops of farmers have been destroyed in across Uttar Pradesh. She claimed that some farmers have lost upto 80% of their crop. She said that instead of making empty promises, the BJP govt in UP should give proper compensation to the farmers after doing an evaluation of the damage.

But the Congress leader later deleted the tweet, because it was pointed out to her that the images she had used in her tweet are not recent images from Uttar Pradesh. While one of the photos was from Pakistan, another photo is from Rajasthan, where Congress party is in power.

The Photo from Pakistan that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted was originally posted by a Paksitan based Facebook account on April 17, 2019. It said that crops of farmers had been badly damaged by hail storm, and urged the readers to pray for the farmers.

The Rajasthan image is from Hemra village in Jhalwar district, and it was published by Dainik Bhaskar on 1st March, 2020, following hailstorm had hit several districts in the state.

Media advisor to the UP CM, Mritunjay Kumar slammed Priyanka Vadra for her tweet containing images outside from UP. Posting screenshots of original images, he tweeted, ‘Lies don’t have legs, often after running some distance it falls, I mean gets deleted,’ twisting a well known saying in Hindi on how lies don’t run long.

Another photo is from Rajasthan, but instead of asking @ashokgehlot51 to help farmer of Rajasthan she is attacking UP government. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9TdtrSXlZn — Lä Lä 🇮🇳 (@Lala_The_Don) March 6, 2020

Several other Twitter users also replied to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that she was using pictures from other places to attack the UP government.

The Congress leader had posted the tweet at the evening on March 6, and it remained on Twitter even after several persons had pointed out that it contained images from Pakistan and Rajasthan. Finally, she deleted the tweet today.