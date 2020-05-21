A patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists in Pulwama today. A J and K police jawan was martyred and another was injured in the attack while a CRPF jawan has also received injuries, as per reports.

#UPDATE: IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar tells me that one policeman has been killed in action and one injured in Pulwama attack. CRPF Spokesperson says, one CRPF personnel has received superficial bullet injury and has been evacuated. #Kashmir https://t.co/3ZpvByHJD0 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 21, 2020

The attack happened in the Prichoo area of Pulwama in South Kashmir. The CRPF jawan has received superficial bullet wounds and has been evacuated for treatment.

2 BSF jawans killed in an attack yesterday

This is the second attack on security forces within two days. Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists who were on a motorcycle fired on two BSF jawans at the Pandach area on the outskirts of the Srinagar city. Two BSF jawans were killed in action in that attack.

The BSF jawans, aged 35 and 36, were shot in the head by the terrorists, as per reports. The terrorists had fled after snatching their weapons.

Newly recruited terrorist arrested in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces on Thursday arrested three newly recruited terrorists at Sogam of Kupwara district. They were newly recruited by Lashkar-e-Taiba. Two of them have been identified as Zakir Ahmad Bhat and Abid Hussain Wani.