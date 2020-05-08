An Indian Air Force fighter jet MiG-29 crashed in Punjab after developing a technical snag. The Russian fighter plane crashed in an open field in Chuharpur village near Nawanshahr, fortunately injuring no one. As per reports, the pilot has ejected himself safely and is under medication after landing. The Air Force pilot MK Pandey opened his parachute right after ejecting from the cockpit that made him land safely.

The eyewitnesses are saying that they noticed something like a fireball in the sky at 11 am which was approaching towards the ground. After they ran towards the field they found a plane crashed. Some explosion in the aircraft also took place after the crash happened. As per reports, farmers were working in the field when the incident happened.

The local authorities and police rushed to the spot after they got the information about the crash. The exact location of the accident is unknown as several media outlets are reporting the different locations in Punjab.

In a statement, the Indian Air Force has said, “The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. the pilot has been rescued by a chopper. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the caused of the accident.”

The Mig-29 aircraft was on a training mission and it had taken off from Adampur Air Force base in Jalandhar, the officials said.

The Mikoyan MiG-29 is a twin-engine jet fighter aircraft designed in the Soviet Union. It was developed by the Mikoyan design bureau as an air superiority fighter during the 1970s, although later many of them have been adapted as multirole fighters. Indian Air Force operates 65 MiG-29s at present, while the India Navy has 36 fighters in the naval version. The IAF fighters have been upgraded many modern advanced features and modern weapons in the recent years.