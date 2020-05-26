Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rajasthan: Salon operator resumes work after giving samples for Coronavirus test, attended 18 customers before confirmed positive

The salon operator went to his village in Jodhpur on Sunday. The next morning his samples were taken for a COVID-19 test. Without waiting for the report, he opened his shop and started work

OpIndia Staff

A salon operator in Bhadwasiya near Jodhpur was tested positive of the Wuhan coronavirus on Monday night that created a stir in the locality. The salon operator had given samples for coronavirus on Monday morning but did not wait for the reports to come. Without a delay, he opened his shop and attended more than 18 customers in a day.

After the report came late at night, he rushed to the hospital. Now the authorities are tracking his customers who had a haircut at his shop on Monday.

As per reports, the salon operator went to his village in Jodhpur on Sunday. The next morning his samples were taken for a COVID-19 test. Without waiting for the report, he opened his shop and started work. As soon as the salon was opened, people living nearby reached in large numbers to have a haircut. Reportedly, he attended more than 18 customers without taking any precautions.

The hairdresser was found infected by the coronavirus when his report came late at night. The carelessness of the salon operator has now created a rage among the people who went to his shop on Monday. Some of them even came to get tested as soon as they got the news. Other customers are being traced by the health department.

Jodhpur has reported 1200 cases of Wuhan Coronavirus so far.

