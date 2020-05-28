Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home Opinions As West Bengal is ravaged by Cyclone Amphan, a long term sustainable plan is...
Opinions
Updated:

As West Bengal is ravaged by Cyclone Amphan, a long term sustainable plan is required to help South Bengal

About 20 million people have lost their livelihoods due to Cyclone Amphan. Croplands have been inundated with saline seawater leading to permanent loss of livelihoods for the local people.

Santanu Chakraborty

Also Read

Santanu Chakraborty
Santanu is an award-winning equity and debt market reporter and has worked with Bloomberg News, Dow Jones Newswires and Warburg-Reorg for the past 12 years. He has been writing compelling stories about Indian markets simplifying complexities and providing clarity where there is uncertainty.
79

South Bengal, including Sunderbans, still stranded, without food and shelter as West Bengal government messes up relief and rescue 

It has already been eight days after cyclone Amphan hit, but still, much of south Bengal including large parts of Kolkata remains without electricity, water and communications. The people of West Bengal are suffering the worst misery due to wrong policies and arrogant attitude of successive state governments. 

Greater damage has happened to the Sunderbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest. Poor people are still lying in water without food and shelter. About 20 million people have lost their livelihoods due to Cyclone Amphan. Croplands have been inundated with saline seawater leading to permanent loss of livelihoods for the local people.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The effect of the cyclone is accentuated by the systematic destruction of mangrove forest in Sunderbans which acts as a buffer between the sea and the land. Successive state governments have allowed the destruction of mangroves in Sundarbans, rampant deforestation and cutting of trees for human settlements, flattening of land for cultivation and seepage of dangerous saline seawater into houses and fields. 

Despite repeated warnings by engineers and environmentalists, the state government failed to make concrete embankments. The makeshift dams made of mud and houses of straw and mud have all been washed away again and again. Houses made of straw, tin and mud was blown away in the storm. Every time the state government spends, but the same problem resurfaces every year.

Also, there have been major allegations of corruption against both the Left Front and the Trinamool Congress governments in the distribution of relief and rehabilitation to cyclone and flood victims over the past few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a Rs 1000 crore package. But will the state government find a durable solution to the problem this time? What is the guarantee that the relief will reach the intended beneficiaries? All the funds used to build embankments after Aila storm in 2009 has been washed away by Cyclone Amphan. Not only has the state government failed to provide relief, but they do not have any concrete plans to rehabilitate the homeless and find a lasting solution to their annual misery.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The state government should immediately provide food, clothing and shelter to the stranded poor people of south Bengal. The government should convert its offices and guest houses from Canning to Gosaba as flood relief centres and immediately provide shelter to the homeless people of Sunderbans. The government should build concrete embankments to replace those build of soil and mud. They should build safe and stable dams at a minimum cost using appropriate technology.

The Bengal government should draw up a long-lasting plan to rehabilitate the vulnerable people of southern Bengal, which is one of the most cyclone and flood-prone regions of the world. The government should try to restore the mangroves to their original level, depopulate the area, rehabilitate the poor people. The state government should immediately evacuate the low lying islands including Mousuni and Marichjhapi. The state government should not give approvals for any more new resorts and businesses to come up in the Sunderbans.

Read- Cyclone Amphan Vs Cyclone Aila: In 2009, when she was not ruling Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had asked centre not to give a relief package to the state, read details

The great tsunami of 2004 caused havoc in southern India and had claimed 8000 lives. However, the tribals including the Sentinelese, Jarawa and Onge had survived due to the conservation of mangroves and maintenance of the ecological balance.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It will be impossible to grow food grains for the next three years in Sunderbans due to the rise in Ph levels. Local people were unable to grow any vegetation after Aila for a few years. So the government will have to support the poor people by providing free ration and jobs to their families.

South Bengal was once a hub of maritime trade in the world with industries such as silk and cotton textile manufacturing, steel, salt pepper, agriculture and shipbuilding. It had seen a steady decline due to continuous erosion and submergence of the coastal lands and ports due to faulty policies of the British rulers and successive state governments. If the greater Bengal region has to reclaim its position as one of the wealthiest and industrial places in the world contributing to around 12% of the world’s GDP as it did in the 17th century, we need a long-term sustainable plan to stop the plight of people in south Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

Santanu Chakraborty
Santanu is an award-winning equity and debt market reporter and has worked with Bloomberg News, Dow Jones Newswires and Warburg-Reorg for the past 12 years. He has been writing compelling stories about Indian markets simplifying complexities and providing clarity where there is uncertainty.
Searched termscyclone amphan kolkata

Latest News

News Reports

Key witness in Mumbai terror attack case who had identified Ajmal Kasab and survived his bullets dies in Thane

OpIndia Staff -
Harishchandra Shivardhankar had confronted Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail during Mumbai attacks and was hit by two bullets
Read more
News Reports

After Chattisgarh, youth Congress leader in Indore files complaint against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for calling Rajiv Gandhi “father of mob lynching”

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Bagga responds in his own unique style: "I apologies for saying Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer actually RAJIV GANDHI IS MASS MURDERER"
Read more
Opinions

As West Bengal is ravaged by Cyclone Amphan, a long term sustainable plan is required to help South Bengal

Santanu Chakraborty -
South Bengal still stranded without food and shelter as West Bengal government messes up relief and rescue after Cyclone Amphan.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh government to sign MoUs with industry associations to generate 9.5 lakh jobs for migrant workers

OpIndia Staff -
The IIA will be arranging employment for 5 lakh workers and NAREDCO for 2.5 lakh workers in UP, while CII will generate 2 lakh jobs
Read more
Media

While NDTV calls terrorist a mere ‘driver’, authorities suspect Pakistan’s JeM and LeT hand behind averted terror attack in Pulwama: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV has referred to the terrorist driving the car in Pulwama as a mere 'driver' but authorities say Pakistani terrorists are involved.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

OpIndia Staff -
The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know about Nehru’s tribal ‘wife’?

OpIndia Staff -
She inaugurated a dam, when her life took a troublesome turn
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more

Connect with us

228,379FansLike
353,048FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com