Thursday, June 25, 2020
Home Crime Bengal: TMC leader's husband accused of molestation and pushing a girl's mother to death,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengal: TMC leader’s husband accused of molestation and pushing a girl’s mother to death, party slanders victim’s character

TMC local MLA Arup Roy insinuated that the victim was in an illegitimate relation with Kush Bera, the main accused. He alleged that the deceased mother of the alleged victim had caught the duo red-handed and whatever happened was an outcome of that.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
TMC leader's husband accused of molestation and assault causing death of victim's mother
Representational image, courtesy: Interaksyon
52

In a shocking incident, a woman in her 50s was killed on Tuesday, after she was pushed off the stairs while trying to save her daughter from two molesters. The incident happened at Bagnan in Howrah district, West Bengal. The prime accused, Kush Bera, is the husband of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat leader, Ruma Bera.

In what transpired, a 22-year-old college-going girl was allegedly attacked on the terrace of her house late on Tuesday night, allegedly by her two neighbours, including the husband of a local Trinamool panchayat leader. “I went to the roof of our house around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Suddenly, someone pulled my leg and I slumped on the roof. Another person gagged me with his hands. I somehow removed his hands and screamed for help”, police quoted the victim as saying.

After she raised an alarm, the victims mother rushed to the terrace to rescue her. The miscreants allegedly pushed the lady, who then fell rolling down the stairs and sustained grievous injuries on her head. “My mother came to my rescue. There were two people, both are locals. One of them was Kush Bera, the husband of local TMC panchayat leader. They pushed my mother. We took her to a local hospital and later was referred to Uluberia hospital where she died,” claimed the alleged victim.

TMC leader defends her husband while slandering the victim’s character

Kush Bera’s wife, who is a TMC panchayat member defended her husband and accused the woman of trying to frame him up. The TMC leader, Ruma Bera even questioned the character of the 22-year-old girl.

BJP protests, demands immediate action

Meanwhile, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Soumitra Kha, who went to Gopalpur village in Bagnan to meet with the alleged victim, demanded immediate action against the culprits. BJP leaders and workers also blocked the National Highway 6 in protest, demanding justice.

“We all know how cases are botched up in Bengal. A woman was molested and her mother has been murdered. The state government should not try to fake the death as Covid-19 death because the accused is the husband of a TMC leader. We demand justice or else our protest will intensify in coming days,” threatened Locket Chatterjee.

TMC insinuates that the victim was in an illegitimate relation with TMC leader’s husband

Trinamool Congress party soon countered the allegations saying that BJP is trying to politicise the incident to gain brownie points ahead of the elections in Howrah. While Trinamool minister and local MLA Arup Roy, assured police action he also insinuated that the victim was in an illegitimate relation with Kush Bera, the main accused. He alleged that the deceased mother of the alleged victim had caught the duo red-handed and whatever happened was an outcome of that.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBengal news, Howrah news, Kolkata murder

Trending now

Opinions

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.

Pakistan continues to remain safe harbour for terrorists; took “modest steps” to curb terror financing: US Dept’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The report said that Pakistan did not take actions against JeM found and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack ''project manager'' Sajid Mir, both of whom continue to roam free in Pakistan

China doesn’t care for the life or death of Manchu people: Manchurian freedom activist Bernhardt Silergi

Interviews अजीत भारती -
Manchu activist Bernhardt Silergi, who lives in Munich, Germany, speaks to OpIndia about the Chinese occupation and exploitation of his people's land.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

1962 India-China war was lost due to Nehru, we didn’t even have woollen clothes: Watch vital video of war-hero Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd)

OpIndia Staff -
In the video posted by WildFilms India in 2015, Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd.) can be heard speaking about the 1962 India-China war and states that India lost the war to China because of Jawaharlal Nehru’s failure. He said how Nehru relied on diplomacy and ignored the armed forces, because of which India lost.
Read more
News Reports

Locals of China Mukku in Kerala seek to change the name of their place after Galwan valley clash

OpIndia Staff -
Panchayat in China Mukku in Kerala is panning to move a resolution to change the name of the place after the clash with China along the LAC
Read more
Opinions

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone
Read more
Crime

Bengal: TMC leader’s husband accused of molestation and pushing a girl’s mother to death, party slanders victim’s character

OpIndia Staff -
Kush Bera's wife, who is a TMC panchayat member defended her husband and accused the woman of trying to frame him up.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

73 years after the Islamic State of Pakistan was born, Islamabad to get its first Hindu temple and crematorium

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamabad Hindu Panchayat has recently performed the ground breaking ceremony at the proposed site.
Read more
News Reports

UP government demolishes illegal dental college building owned by SP leader Iqbal Ali

OpIndia Staff -
Illegal building built on government land for dental college of SP leader Iqbal Ali demolished by Yogi Adityanath govt in UP
Read more
Opinions

Xitler is not just a wordplay, here are some things common between Hitler and Xi Jinping

Santanu Chakraborty -
There are several common things between Hitler and Chinese premier Xi Jinping as both have concentrated power in themselves
Read more
News Reports

Nepali Congress passes resolution in parliament urging the government to reclaim land illegally encroached by China

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal's main opposition party Nepali Congress passed a resolution urging government to take back land encroached by China.
Read more
News Reports

Two more Jamia students questioned by Delhi Police over their roles in anti-CAA violence and anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
The controversial Jamia Millia Unversity has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests and was also the epicentre of the large scale violence in the national capital.
Read more

Connect with us

232,703FansLike
388,285FollowersFollow
256,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com