In a shocking incident, a woman in her 50s was killed on Tuesday, after she was pushed off the stairs while trying to save her daughter from two molesters. The incident happened at Bagnan in Howrah district, West Bengal. The prime accused, Kush Bera, is the husband of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat leader, Ruma Bera.

In what transpired, a 22-year-old college-going girl was allegedly attacked on the terrace of her house late on Tuesday night, allegedly by her two neighbours, including the husband of a local Trinamool panchayat leader. “I went to the roof of our house around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Suddenly, someone pulled my leg and I slumped on the roof. Another person gagged me with his hands. I somehow removed his hands and screamed for help”, police quoted the victim as saying.

After she raised an alarm, the victims mother rushed to the terrace to rescue her. The miscreants allegedly pushed the lady, who then fell rolling down the stairs and sustained grievous injuries on her head. “My mother came to my rescue. There were two people, both are locals. One of them was Kush Bera, the husband of local TMC panchayat leader. They pushed my mother. We took her to a local hospital and later was referred to Uluberia hospital where she died,” claimed the alleged victim.

TMC leader defends her husband while slandering the victim’s character

Kush Bera’s wife, who is a TMC panchayat member defended her husband and accused the woman of trying to frame him up. The TMC leader, Ruma Bera even questioned the character of the 22-year-old girl.

BJP protests, demands immediate action

Meanwhile, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Soumitra Kha, who went to Gopalpur village in Bagnan to meet with the alleged victim, demanded immediate action against the culprits. BJP leaders and workers also blocked the National Highway 6 in protest, demanding justice.

“We all know how cases are botched up in Bengal. A woman was molested and her mother has been murdered. The state government should not try to fake the death as Covid-19 death because the accused is the husband of a TMC leader. We demand justice or else our protest will intensify in coming days,” threatened Locket Chatterjee.

TMC insinuates that the victim was in an illegitimate relation with TMC leader’s husband

Trinamool Congress party soon countered the allegations saying that BJP is trying to politicise the incident to gain brownie points ahead of the elections in Howrah. While Trinamool minister and local MLA Arup Roy, assured police action he also insinuated that the victim was in an illegitimate relation with Kush Bera, the main accused. He alleged that the deceased mother of the alleged victim had caught the duo red-handed and whatever happened was an outcome of that.