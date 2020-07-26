Well, the year 2020 has changed a lot of things. The world is not the same old place anymore as the Chinese pandemic has altered most of the aspects of our lives. Nevertheless, there are certain things that have managed to save their essence in its pristine form. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi’s lack of Mathematical comprehension is one of them.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was once infamous for her sycophancy towards Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, later deserted the sinking ship called Congress to join Shiv Sena. The ‘secular party’ Shiv Sena elevated her by making a Rajya Sabha member recently. However, despite all this, the Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena has not lost her touch in spreading fake news on social media, just like her old days.

Days after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was once Priyanka Chaturvedi’s numero uno, had taken to social media to attack the Modi government over the issue of special Shramik trains and accused the government of earning huge profits from running these trains that were meant to ferry migrant labourers back to their home states amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Armed with fake news, Rahul Gandhi had shared a Hindi news report to make misleading claims against the Modi government over the issue of deriving profits from running special trains. Rahul Gandhi had stated that the Indian Railways had received a profit of Rs 428 crores by ferrying stranded migrant workers home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Priyanka Chaturvedi makes false claims on Shramik trains

Priyanka Chaturvedi perhaps inspired by her former political boss Rahul Gandhi, made a similar claim on Twitter on Sunday, where she said that the Railway Ministry had lied about the losses incurred on running the special Shramik trains.

“Subsidies’ applied, yet profit derived. Many people died, yet Rail Ministry lied,” tweeted Priyanka Chaturvedi hinting at Modi government incurring huge profits at the cost of migrants by running the special trains.

Citing a Mumbai Mirror news report, Priyanka Chaturvedi made a similar claim as her former master Rahul Gandhi, to assert that Modi government had made profits from Shramik trains by ferrying migrants workers back to their native states.

The report shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed that the Railways had received revenue of Rs 428 crores by ferrying stranded migrant workers home during the coronavirus lockdown. The report also added that the Indian Railways had ferried nearly 62 lakh migrant workers home since May 1, generating revenue of Rs 428 crore.

Fact check

Just like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi too perhaps failed to comprehend the difference between the ‘revenue earned’ and ‘profit’. Contrary to the claims of Priyanka Chaturvedi that the Indian Railways earned huge profits by running special Shramik trains, the Railways has spent Rs 2,142 crore on running Shramik Special trains but earned a ‘revenue’ of just Rs 429 crore and did not incur any ‘profit’.

In fact, the Modi government had incurred a loss of nearly Rs 1,700 crores after it ran Shramik trains to ferry back the stranded migrant labours from various parts of the country.

According to the information received through an RTI application, the Railways has only earned Rs 428 crore till June 29 and ran 4,615 Shramik trains.

The national transporter shared information regarding its expenditure, which shows that it spent Rs 3,400 per passenger the Shramik Special trains, which amounts to Rs 2,142 crore for around 63 lakh migrant workers transported in total. The Railways managed to recover only 15 per cent of the cost of operations from states and the rest 85 per cent was borne by the ministry.

May be Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is now an elected representative of the Parliament, must enrich her Mathematics skills at least now, and learn the difference between revenue and profit/loss.