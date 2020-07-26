Sunday, July 26, 2020
Home News Reports Out of the oven, into the frying pan: Even after quitting Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitical Fact-CheckPolitics
Updated:

Out of the oven, into the frying pan: Even after quitting Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi mimics Rahul Gandhi’s asininity, spreads fake news on Shramik trains

Just like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi too perhaps failed to comprehend the difference between the 'revenue earned' and 'profit'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Priyanka Chaturvedi (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R)
179

Well, the year 2020 has changed a lot of things. The world is not the same old place anymore as the Chinese pandemic has altered most of the aspects of our lives. Nevertheless, there are certain things that have managed to save their essence in its pristine form. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi’s lack of Mathematical comprehension is one of them.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was once infamous for her sycophancy towards Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, later deserted the sinking ship called Congress to join Shiv Sena. The ‘secular party’ Shiv Sena elevated her by making a Rajya Sabha member recently. However, despite all this, the Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena has not lost her touch in spreading fake news on social media, just like her old days.

Days after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was once Priyanka Chaturvedi’s numero uno, had taken to social media to attack the Modi government over the issue of special Shramik trains and accused the government of earning huge profits from running these trains that were meant to ferry migrant labourers back to their home states amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Armed with fake news, Rahul Gandhi had shared a Hindi news report to make misleading claims against the Modi government over the issue of deriving profits from running special trains. Rahul Gandhi had stated that the Indian Railways had received a profit of Rs 428 crores by ferrying stranded migrant workers home during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Priyanka Chaturvedi makes false claims on Shramik trains

Priyanka Chaturvedi perhaps inspired by her former political boss Rahul Gandhi, made a similar claim on Twitter on Sunday, where she said that the Railway Ministry had lied about the losses incurred on running the special Shramik trains.

“Subsidies’ applied, yet profit derived. Many people died, yet Rail Ministry lied,” tweeted Priyanka Chaturvedi hinting at Modi government incurring huge profits at the cost of migrants by running the special trains.

Image Source: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Citing a Mumbai Mirror news report, Priyanka Chaturvedi made a similar claim as her former master Rahul Gandhi, to assert that Modi government had made profits from Shramik trains by ferrying migrants workers back to their native states.

The report shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed that the Railways had received revenue of Rs 428 crores by ferrying stranded migrant workers home during the coronavirus lockdown. The report also added that the Indian Railways had ferried nearly 62 lakh migrant workers home since May 1, generating revenue of Rs 428 crore.

Fact check

Just like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi too perhaps failed to comprehend the difference between the ‘revenue earned’ and ‘profit’. Contrary to the claims of Priyanka Chaturvedi that the Indian Railways earned huge profits by running special Shramik trains, the Railways has spent Rs 2,142 crore on running Shramik Special trains but earned a ‘revenue’ of just Rs 429 crore and did not incur any ‘profit’.

In fact, the Modi government had incurred a loss of nearly Rs 1,700 crores after it ran Shramik trains to ferry back the stranded migrant labours from various parts of the country.

According to the official data, the Railways have incurred a loss of nearly Rs 1,700 crores after it ran Shramik trains to ferry back the stranded migrant labours from various parts of the country.

According to the information received through an RTI application, the Railways has only earned Rs 428 crore till June 29 and ran 4,615 Shramik trains.

The national transporter shared information regarding its expenditure, which shows that it spent Rs 3,400 per passenger the Shramik Special trains, which amounts to Rs 2,142 crore for around 63 lakh migrant workers transported in total. The Railways managed to recover only 15 per cent of the cost of operations from states and the rest 85 per cent was borne by the ministry.

May be Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is now an elected representative of the Parliament, must enrich her Mathematics skills at least now, and learn the difference between revenue and profit/loss.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Interviews

Afghan journalist and founder of Khaama Press talks about Talibanisation, ISI involvement in terror and evolving India-Afghanistan relations

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
This is an exclusive interview with a rising star of Afghanistan – Khushnood Nabizada, political expert, journalist and owner as well as founding editor of The Khaama Press News Agency, the largest online news service of Afghanistan.
Read more
Opinions

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Congress treated Atal Bihari Vajpayee no better than they treat PM Modi

Abhishek Banerjee -
It is July 26, which is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Who is celebrating? The whole country for sure. But did you know that it wasn’t always like that?
Read more

Left dominated Wikipedia displays bias against conservative voices yet again, ‘downgrades’ reliability of Fox News after ‘discussion’ by Wiki Editors

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While most editors on Wikipedia said that regular news reports of Fox News are unbiased, admins downgraded its reliability

No, controversial SP leader Azam Khan is not threatening Jal Samadhi if not invited to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: A fact check

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Azam Khan who wants to attend Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir is not the SP leader, but the president of Muslim Kar Sevak Manch

The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP

Opinions Nivan Sadh -
The Wire on 22nd July published a piece by turn-coat NCP worker Jay Kholiya on the opinion section of its website, where he wrote about his reason for leaving ABVP

The Wire and Shashi Tharoor say Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: Why this notion needs to be mocked and dismissed

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees

Recently Popular

Politics

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
Opinions

Suicide or Murder? As officials rule out any foul play, some questions are yet to be answered

Meena Das Narayan -
The mysterious death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms.
Read more
News Reports

Azam Khan pledges to take jal-samadhi in Saryu river if not invited for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Jinit Jain -
Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch president Azam Khan says he will take jal samadhi if not invited Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Media

The Quint defends LGBT activists who exposed children to sexual imagery, advertised colouring book with nude women masturbating to students

K Bhattacharjee -
The Quint deliberately whitewashed the brainwashing of the children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Police arrest Md Ismail gets for duping Coronavirus patients, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by calling him ‘fake baba’

OpIndia Staff -
Cyberabad police have arrested Mohammed Ismail, a 50-year-old godman, for claiming to treat Coronavirus patients
Read more
News Reports

Out of the oven, into the frying pan: Even after quitting Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi mimics Rahul Gandhi’s asininity, spreads fake news on Shramik trains

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chaturvedi confuses revenue with profit, wrongly claims Railways made profit from Shramik Special trains
Read more
News Reports

Balasaheb’s legacy undone: ‘Secular’ Uddhav Thackeray says that Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be done via video conferencing

OpIndia Staff -
Uddhav Thackeray says Ram Bhakts cannot be stopped to attend Bhoomi Poojan, therefore it should be done via video conferencing
Read more
News Reports

Even after Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgement, Bloomberg calls Ram Janmabhoomi a ‘disputed site’

OpIndia Staff -
Bloomberg expressed its disappointment over Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi site and referred to it as a 'disputed' site
Read more
News Reports

From Shamshad trapping Priya impersonating a Hindu to killing her and her daughter: The complete story of the Meerut love jihad case

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Priya's best friend Chanchal narrates the incidents that led to the brutal murder of the mother-daughter duo Priya and Kashish in love jihad
Read more
Interviews

Afghan journalist and founder of Khaama Press talks about Talibanisation, ISI involvement in terror and evolving India-Afghanistan relations

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
This is an exclusive interview with a rising star of Afghanistan – Khushnood Nabizada, political expert, journalist and owner as well as founding editor of The Khaama Press News Agency, the largest online news service of Afghanistan.
Read more
Opinions

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Congress treated Atal Bihari Vajpayee no better than they treat PM Modi

Abhishek Banerjee -
It is July 26, which is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Who is celebrating? The whole country for sure. But did you know that it wasn’t always like that?
Read more
News Reports

‘For people like me, India was home and always will be’: Afghan Sikh who migrated to India in 1994 at the start of the...

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Iqbal Singh migrated to India from Afghanistan during the initial stages of the civil war. His daughter was around a year old when they came to India.
Read more
News Reports

Left dominated Wikipedia displays bias against conservative voices yet again, ‘downgrades’ reliability of Fox News after ‘discussion’ by Wiki Editors

OpIndia Staff -
While most editors on Wikipedia said that regular news reports of Fox News are unbiased, admins downgraded its reliability
Read more
News Reports

11 Afghan nationals granted 6-month visas to India, including abducted Nidan Singh and girl who was kidnapped to be converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
According to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the tickets and accommodation have reportedly been arranged for the 11 Afghan Nationals who are scheduled to reach Delhi via Kam Air flight under Vande Bharat Mission.
Read more

Connect with us

237,504FansLike
415,719FollowersFollow
281,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com