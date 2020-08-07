Friday, August 7, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu activists block highway, demand arrest of Md Arif, Shadab and others for communal posts on Facebook on Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu activists demanded that immediate action must be taken aginst the Muslim youths for their communal posts
Read more
Political History of India

The KGB ties of Indira Gandhi: How India became a puppet of USSR during the Cold War

Nivan Sadh -
Mitrokhin Archives are considered to be the most sensational coutner-intelligence documents that have blown the whistle on several countries.
Read more
News Reports

Eid in Balochistan: Another Eid and another protest by Baloch people seeking release of their loved ones abducted by Pakistani military

Hakeem Baloch -
For the last 10 years on every Eid, families of Baloch missing persons have been protesting on the first days of Eid seeking their return
Read more
News Reports

Sunaina Holey, arrested by Mumbai police a day after getting bail in the same ‘offence’, released after lawyer raises alarm: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Vivekananda Gupta, lawyer of Sunaina Holey, has dubbed the arrest by the Maharashtra Police illegal.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir dispute to be settled, withdrew support after Chandra Shekhar had resolved the age-old issue: Claims upcoming book

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to be resolved as he did not want Chandra Shekhar to take credit for the same
Read more
Read all the latest news

Air India Express flight coming from Dubai crashes while landing at Kozhikode, breaks down in two pieces

An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded of the runway while landing at Kozhikode airport, causing the fuselage of the aircraft to disintegrate. According to initial reports, the flight number IX1344 had 191 passengers on board, apart from 6 crew members.

Two persons have died in the crash, while several others are injured. The Boeing 737 NG aircraft overshot the runway while landing, and crash-landed on the valley below the runway. Images posted by media houses show that the aircraft was broken into two, with its cockpit part separated from the main fuselage, and was lying several feet ahead. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm. The Kozikode airport has a tabletop runway like Mangalore airport.

According to a statement issued by DGCA, the airport was receiving heavy rains and the visibility was 2000 meters. After landing on the runway 10, the aircraft continued to move ahead to the end of the runway, overshot it and fell down the valley, and broke down in two pieces. The aircraft did not catch fire after crashing.

Fire tenders and emergency vehicles have reached the spot and the rescue operation is on. DGCA has ordered a probe into the accident. More details on the crash is awaited.

More Live Updates

Air India Express flight coming from Dubai crashes while landing at Kozhikode, breaks down in two pieces

OpIndia Staff -
The Boeing 737 NG aircraft of Air India Express overshot the runway while landing, and crash-landed on the valley below the runway
Read more

Prime Minister stresses the importance of handloom for ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ on National Handloom Day

OpIndia Staff -
A social media campaign was also launched to celebrate the day. People are sharing their thoughts with hashtag #Vocal4Handmade on Twitter.
Read more

Hindus in Pakistan are accepting Islam so that they can survive in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindus are known to be one the most badly persecuted minority community in the world. They have been victim of systemic discrimination and forced conversions.
Read more

BCCI and VIVO India cancel partnership for upcoming IPL season

OpIndia Staff -
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and VIVO Mobile India Pvt Ltd have suspended their partnership for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) season.
Read more

93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Benedict XVI served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com