An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded of the runway while landing at Kozhikode airport, causing the fuselage of the aircraft to disintegrate. According to initial reports, the flight number IX1344 had 191 passengers on board, apart from 6 crew members.

Two persons have died in the crash, while several others are injured. The Boeing 737 NG aircraft overshot the runway while landing, and crash-landed on the valley below the runway. Images posted by media houses show that the aircraft was broken into two, with its cockpit part separated from the main fuselage, and was lying several feet ahead. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm. The Kozikode airport has a tabletop runway like Mangalore airport.

Early visuals from the crash site | Air India Express flight accident in Kerala's Kozhikode



Live Updates: https://t.co/8ODC8PUZZW pic.twitter.com/ZWwSUSYuPn — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 7, 2020

According to a statement issued by DGCA, the airport was receiving heavy rains and the visibility was 2000 meters. After landing on the runway 10, the aircraft continued to move ahead to the end of the runway, overshot it and fell down the valley, and broke down in two pieces. The aircraft did not catch fire after crashing.

Fire tenders and emergency vehicles have reached the spot and the rescue operation is on. DGCA has ordered a probe into the accident. More details on the crash is awaited.