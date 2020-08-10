Monday, August 10, 2020
Home Politics Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

Shashi Tharoor has been mouthing off inanities, especially after the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor mouths off inanities
Shashi Tharoor(Source: India Today)
5

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has been posting some ludicrous tweets of late, today quoted a tweet of a Congress functionary who had ran a Twitter poll on who would win the elections if they were to be conducted today. The poll result showed that 53 per cent of the respondents preferred Congress over the BJP.

Tharoor quoted the tweet and asserted that the poll, which was responded by a paltry 7,764 voters of the 17.3 million Twitter India users was a more accurate representative sample than the 12,151 out of the 1.2 billion people, which was the basis of the India Today’s survey. The India Today survey revealed that about a resounding 78 per cent of respondents found the performance of PM Modi to be outstanding/good.

Titled as ‘Mood of the Nation survey’, the poll also found out that 66 per cent of the respondents believed that PM Modi should be the next PM of India while the Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi could rack up only 8 per cent of favourable votes in the favour of his candidature for the post of Prime Minister.

However, the soaring popularity of PM Modi and the declining credibility of Rahul Gandhi, as depicted in the India Today survey, came as a rude awakening for the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was quick to dismiss the India Today’s elaborate survey determining the mood of the nation by leaning on an unreliable Twitter poll organised by a Congress functionary himself and not an independent entity.

- Advertisement -

According to Shashi Tharoor, the poll ran by a lesser-known Congress functionary with approximately 18,000 followers on Twitter, and that could manage to accumulate only 7,700 votes and was likely prone to rigging by Congress IT cell members, was more credible than the survey ran by an independent media organisation, just because it painted a rosier picture of the Congress party than the reality and projected Rahul Gandhi as the victorious, at least in one online poll.

This is not an aberration where Tharoor seems to have taken a leave of his good senses. If one has a cursory glance at the tweets posted by him in the last few days, it will be amply clear that Tharoor has been mouthing off inanities, especially after the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A day after PM Modi participated in the ground-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and placed the ceremonial cornerstone to officially mark the construction of the Ram Mandir, Shashi Tharoor had an extended meltdown, posting a series of tweets, denouncing BJP for supposedly “hijacking” Lord Ram’s name. Tharoor appeared in a damage-control mode, as he tried to salvage declining fortunes of the Congress party, which had once questioned the existence of Lord Ram, by extolling the virtues that Lord Ram symbolised.

PM Modi’s presence at the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir rattled Tharoor so much so that he cited trivial matters to attack PM Modi. In his speech during the Bhoomi pujan ceremony, PM Modi had addressed the people of the country as “1.3 billion Indians”. However, Tharoor cavilled at PM Modi’s speech, tweeting that the population of India is 1.38 billion and that the omission of 8 crore people from the Prime Minister was worrisome.

Furthermore, the artistic rendition of PM Modi holding the hand of Lord Ram and taking him towards the Ram Mandir drew the ire of many opposition politicians, including Shashi Tharoor, who tweeted a Hindi limerick to slam the BJP for showing PM Modi’s stature bigger than Lord Ram. However, it was conspicuously lost on Tharoor that the Ram Mandir was a temple to Ram Lalla and it would be entirely logical that Lord Ram has a diminutive stature.

Shashi Tharoor’s recent inanities are reminiscent of a former Congress member, who was recently shown the door, apparently for insubordination and lack of discipline. Sanjay Jha, who was dismissed last month for his critical views on the Congress party, has long been the object of scorn and derision for his utterly preposterous tweets and foolish presumptions.

With Sanjay Jha ceasing to be the unofficial jester of the Congress party, it appears that Tharoor, perhaps, has taken it upon himself to fill the void in the absence of his former colleague and continue the responsibility of amusing the netizens with what was once Jha’s forte. As Congress continues to stare at political oblivion, and Rahul Gandhi doing little to salvage its declining fortunes, Tharoor seems to have assumed the new role of tickling the funny bones of social media users, even if that means peddling ludicrous inanities.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s inordinately silly tweets not only serve to amuse the party opponents and possibly embarass his supporters, but they also highlight the steady deterioration of the intellectual capacity of a leader who was once considered as one of the most erudite Congress leaders to a one resorting to fatuity and absurdity to mount an attack against the opposition. In fact, the India Today’s poll result is nothing but the reflection of this progressive and irreversible degeneration of the Congress party. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShashi Tharoor bhoomi pujan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Indians, how they get ‘secularism’ so horribly wrong and how the atmosphere changed after Islam and Christianity entered India

Opinions Maria Wirth -
Indians are generally highly intelligent. Yet when it comes to secularism, most intellectuals, media and politicians get the concept wrong, so wrong that it looks as if Indians were purposely fed wrong information.

Meet Kanta Murti, the woman who guarded a manhole and saved hundreds of lives as heavy rains flooded Mumbai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanta Murti, a 50-year-old pavement dweller, was seen in a viral video guarding an open manhole for 7 hours in Mumbai’s Matunga

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor quoted a Twitter poll with just 7,716 votes, ran by a Congress functionary, to claim Congress should be voted to power
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Masarsa teacher arrested for raping a 9 year old girl in Raipur

OpIndia Staff -
A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor.
Read more
Politics

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hardly anyone guessed that the cosmos might be far older but the Hindus did,’ American astronomer Carl Sagan was fascinated by the Hindu view...

OpIndia Staff -
"The Hindu beliefs are kind of premonition of modern astronomical ideas," Carl Sagan reiterated.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The series of last two months cases in Rajasthan where policemen died of suicide, started with SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's death
Read more
Political History of India

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy in Pakistan after actress Saba Qamar shoots song in a Mosque, officers sacked

OpIndia Staff -
Actors issue apology in Pakistan for shooting for a song in a Lahore mosque.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to accept ‘regret’ of Prashant Bhushan for 2009 contempt case, says proceedings will go on

OpIndia Staff -
While Tejpal offered an apology for publishing the interview in 2009, Bhushan said that his allegations were not referring to the financial status of the judges or their families but the lack of propriety.
Read more
Opinions

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated
Read more
News Reports

Shah Faesal steps down as president of political party he founded, could return to administrative services

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Faesal has stepped down as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM).
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
425,977FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com