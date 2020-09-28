Monday, September 28, 2020
Kerala ISIS terrorist who had received battle training to wage Jihad gets life term, had tried to get explosive chemicals based on ISIS instructions: Details

The Kerala ISIS terrorist who had received tough ISIS battle training in Iraq to wage Jihad was convicted on September 26.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image Picture courtesy: Afghanistan times
In a first, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has in Kochi on Monday awarded life imprisonment to terrorist Subahani Haja Moideen, a resident of Kerala and the kingpin of ISIS activities in South India.

The Special NIA court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,10,000 on Subahani Haja Moideen, who was arrested by the NIA in 2016 from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district in connection with the bust of an ISIS terror cell that was planning to carry out attacks at public places and eliminate certain prominent personalities, following a crackdown in Tamil Nadu with the help of central security agencies and other state police.

Shockingly, the press release by NIA says that after returning to India, the Islamic terrorist had attempted to get hold of explosive chemicals from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu based on instructions from his ISIS handlers. This was done to carry on attacks in India at the behest of ISIS.

The convicted Kerala terrorist had confessed of joining ISIS to wage a war against Indian and Iraqi Govts

The Kerala terrorist was convicted on September 26, under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 20 (Punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation). The Special Court also held him guilty under Section 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (Offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation).

It was reported that Subahani Haja Moideen had Moideen confessed of having waged Jihad in Iraq for ISIS. Subahani joined that ISIS and waged a war against the Government of Iraq, an Asiatic country having ties with India. It is for this reason that NIA invoked Section 125 of the IPC against the terrorist, which is a very rarely invoked section that deals with waging war against an Asiatic country. He was one of the few Indians to get training for waging Jihad directly in Syria. He was trained with Russian arms to wage a battle.

The ISIS terrorist had further told the NIA that after he came back to India, he was tasked with the responsibility of building the ISIS terror cell and spreading the terror network of the organisation in the Indian subcontinent. He was planning to collect explosives and precursor chemicals from Sivakasi to conduct the attacks but was arrested by the NIA just in the nick of time.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

