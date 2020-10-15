Mohua, are you on Mohua? Calcutta HC dismisses charges against Babul Supriyo over his 2017 remarks against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

In a big setback to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday quashed a police chargesheet against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo for allegedly making “objectionable” comments against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra during a TV debate in 2017.

“From the above discussion, I have already come to the conclusion that the allegations in the first information report and other materials, accompanying the FIR do not disclose any cognizable offence under Section 509 of the IPC. Therefore, the chargesheet being No 27 dated March 8, 2017, filed under Section 509 of the IPC is liable to be quashed,” the Calcutta High Court read.

On Thursday, Babul Supriyo tweeted the quashing order of the Calcutta High Court and claimed a victory against Moitra after fighting the case for nearly three years.

In 2017, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had filed a case against the BJP MP Supriyo accusing him outraging her modesty during a TV debate. In the debate show on a national TV, Babul Supriyo had taken a dig at Mahua Moitra, who was then an MLA, by asking, “Mahua, Are you on Mohua? (a local hooch in Bengal)”

The controversial TMC leader Mahua Moitra had found it very insulting and had lodged a complaint at the Alipore Police Station. The West Bengal police had registered the case and filed a chargesheet. A local court had directed the cops to initiate action against Babul Supriyo under Section 509.