Mumbai suffered a power out on Monday after a failure in the power grid that supplies electricity to the city. Local train services suffered and so did other services in the city. However, social media, as is to be expected, came alive with memes and jokes regarding the power cut. Every unusual event is an opportunity for memes and the Mumbai power cut was no different.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who often finds himself as the butt of jokes, once again featured prominently in the jokes that were cracked about the Mumbai power cut. “Mumbai, think twice about defeating Delhi Capitals next time (in the IPL),” said one user.

“Mumbai walon ab agli baar Delhi Capitals ko harane se pehle do baar sochna…” #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/zi1iwzPPyt — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 12, 2020

There were non-political jokes as well.

Mumbai experiences #PowerCut today in several parts

Meanwhile Ulhasnagar & Ambernath residents to Mumbai : pic.twitter.com/k3IxN9f0yY — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) October 12, 2020

Then there were those who mocked Mumbaikars reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic and the power cut.

mumbai after mumbai after

100k covid cases 10min powercut pic.twitter.com/Z65uQNov9d — Stree (@goal_digger__) October 12, 2020

Some mocked the panic people would have felt regarding the state of the charge on their smartphone batteries.

LIVE visuals from an apartment in Mumbai with inverter…………#PowerCut pic.twitter.com/pXWRLiu6tI — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 12, 2020

Jokes were cracked on the trouble people working from homes would be facing as well.

Mumbai WFH People to their bosses : "I can't work today due to #powercut



IT Team responding : pic.twitter.com/dNb7wB07AI — SayWhack (@SayWhack) October 12, 2020

#powercut



No Power in Mumbai.



WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

Things are expected to return to normalcy soon after the Mumbai Power Cut. Until then, humour and complaining are the only recourse Mumbaikars appear to have. While power cuts are highly unusual for a city like Mumbai, there is a first time for everything one guesses. Moreover, 2020 has been that kind of a year so far.