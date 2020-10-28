Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Home News Reports Chhattisgarh: Police lathi-charge on Durga puja procession in Bilaspur for playing music, seize vehicles...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Police lathi-charge on Durga puja procession in Bilaspur for playing music, seize vehicles carrying idols for immersion

According to the TI Kaleem Khan, the crowd had entered the police premises and they merely dispersed the crowds and there was no lathi charge. But people who posted the videos on social media claim otherwise.

Anand Walunjkar
280

While the shocking images of the shameful incident in Munger has haunted the minds of the public, a similar incident occurred in Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh, where police performed a lathi charge on the devotees carrying procession during Durga immersion, reportedly injuring some.

According to local reports, the incident occurred at 10:30 pm on Tuesday near the city Kotwali thana. About 10 processions were on the way to immersion, dancing to the tunes of music paying on music systems on vehicles. But when one of the Durgotsav Samiti group from Telipara area reached near the police station on the way, the police confiscated the DJ vehicle saying that the allowed time to play music has expired. Not just that, the police also stopped the vehicle carrying the Durga idol from further carrying the procession.

When members of the Durgotsav Samiti group pleaded the police to release the vehicle, they were refused. The arguments led to a clash and by the orders of TI Kaleem Khan, the police used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. This led to chaos among other Durga processions as well and people ran to save their lives.

Locals on twitter were quick to make the comparison of the Bilaspur incident to the one that happened in Munger, Bihar where the police performed lathi charge on the people during Durga immersion procession.

Locals on Twitter were quick to make the comparison of the Bilaspur incident to the one that happened in Munger, Bihar where the police performed lathi charge on the people during Durga immersion procession.

Ironically, this year there were far less processions due to covid-19, but it was reportedly the first time that the processions with DJ vehicles were stopped after 10:30 and the police had to retort to lathi charge to enforce law and order. It is also alleged that a head constable beat one of the members of the procession which also angered people.

The SP Umesh Kashyap urged that there shall be FIR on those who entered the police premises. According to the TI Kaleem Khan, the crowd had entered the police premises and they merely dispersed the crowds and there was no lathi charge. But people who posted the videos on social media claim otherwise.

While the Munger incident has raised a pertinent question of allowing to celebrate one’s rituals and customs as guaranteed by the fundamental rights in Constitution, the Bilaspur incident has eradicated the myth that Munger was one of its kind. Questions about high handedness of police and overall police reforms have also started to gain voice.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anand Walunjkar
After taking the CAT exam 3 times without success, Anand turned on the IT industry and now resides in Toronto. His aim is to write a 300 page novel, but for now he just about manages to churn out 3 page articles

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Dawood Ibrahim administrating legal, financial and mental attack on Republic TV, Arnab Goswami may face physical attack”: Former Bureaucrat RV Subramani

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani speaks on how Arnab Goswami touched the wrong nerve of Dawood Ibrahim and many politicians by reportage on Bollywood drug nexus
Read more
News Reports

TeleMedicine: Technology bridging the doctor-patient gap to strengthen public healthcare system

OpIndia Staff -
Telecardiology helps connect cardiologists and patients in remote areas so that they could get timely report leading to proper diagnosis.
Read more

Bihar: The shocking story of Jungle Raj hidden in voter turnouts

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
The shocking story of Jungle Raj in Bihar no one told you.

Munger Police deactivates its Twitter account amidst claims of SP Lipi Singh being suspended over Durga Puja violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SP Munger had earlier defended police action on devotees during the Durga Visarjan procession, claiming they provoked the force by pelting stones

NIA raids offices of Greater Kashmir and ‘activist’ associated with NGO that called Amarnath Yatra ‘militarised pilgrimage’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIA also carried out raids at the offices of another dubious NGO called 'Athroat', a houseboat named 'HB Hilton' in the Dal Lake and on the residence of 'activist' Khurram Parvez.

BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai’s widow writes to Priyanka Gandhi urging her to stop shielding Mukhtar Ansari, accused of killing her husband

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in a jail in Punjab which is governed by Congress party, which has refused to transfer him to UP

Recently Popular

News Reports

Faridabad: A month after college student Nikita files molestation complaint against Taufeeq, he shoots her dead

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the accused initially wanted to abduct the victim but killed her when she resisted him.
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar murder: Taufeeq was pressurising her to embrace Islam family alleges

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
News Reports

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Recep Erdogan in its latest cartoons, shows him lifting a skirt of woman wearing ‘hijab’

OpIndia Staff -
The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo that was released online on Tuesday night depicts Erdogan in a white T-shirt and underpants, drinking a can of beer and lifting up the skirt of a woman wearing a hijab to reveal her naked bottom.
Read more
Crime

Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians from Nuh in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The prime accused Tauseef's grandfather, uncles and cousin brothers are all infuential Congress politicians from Haryana's Nuh
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary levels serious allegations of fraud against Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official whose video on ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ had gone viral

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official had uploaded a video about the financial difficulties faced by the elderly couple of 'Baba ka Dhaba'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

While appealing Muslim counties to counter Islamophobia, Imran Khan says ‘criticism or questioning of Holocaust’ is criminalised in many counties

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan PM confuses between Holocaust denial and Holocaust criticism, says the criticism is criminalised many countries
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV issues statement condemning Mumbai Police summons to their investors in relation to the TRP scam

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV said that crime branch has asked all investors of the channel to produce all financial transactions relating to last five years
Read more
Crime

Param Bir Singh tortured me with belt, Saffron Terror allegation was Congress conspiracy to paint India as a terrorist state: Pragya Singh Thakur

OpIndia Staff -
Pragya Singh Thakur said that Param Bir Singh and Hemant Karkare had tortured her the most when she was in the custody of ATS
Read more
Government and Policy

Delhi government begins crackdown on Diwali, 11 anti-firecracker squads to be formed to prevent use of crackers other than ‘Green Crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt announced that an anti-firecracker campaign will be launched on November 3 ahead of the Diwali festival
Read more
News Reports

“Dawood Ibrahim administrating legal, financial and mental attack on Republic TV, Arnab Goswami may face physical attack”: Former Bureaucrat RV Subramani

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani speaks on how Arnab Goswami touched the wrong nerve of Dawood Ibrahim and many politicians by reportage on Bollywood drug nexus
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

Lord Ram’s effigy burnt in Amritsar on Dussehra, case registered after BJYM and VHP members held protests

OpIndia Staff -
In a video of the incident, some people were seen burning an effigy of Lord Ram on the occasion of Dussehra
Read more
News Reports

TeleMedicine: Technology bridging the doctor-patient gap to strengthen public healthcare system

OpIndia Staff -
Telecardiology helps connect cardiologists and patients in remote areas so that they could get timely report leading to proper diagnosis.
Read more
News Reports

Adivasis and family of Gond tribal leader Komaram Bheem objects to his Muslim look in the upcoming ‘RRR’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Komaram Bheem’s grandson Sone Rao said that the movie RRR depicting Bheem as Muslim is nothing but a 'distortion'
Read more
Politics

Bihar: The shocking story of Jungle Raj hidden in voter turnouts

Abhishek Banerjee -
The shocking story of Jungle Raj in Bihar no one told you.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
470,365FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com