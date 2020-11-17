Rajasthan: Scuffle over cricket game turns communal, cops arrest Moin, Irfan, Adil

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Rajasthan: Petty fight over cricket game turns communal in Udaipur, 6 injured, 3 arrested

A day after the incident, the police have arrested Mohammed Adil, Moin alias Jen-ul-Haq and Mohammed Irfan in connection to the case.

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday, a scuffle broke out between two groups while playing cricket at the Government Higher Secondary School in Salumber in Rajasthan and culminated into a communal clash.

As per reports, different groups were playing on different pitches on the playground. The controversy began when the ball from one side went to the other side. After a heated exchange of words, one group brutally assaulted the other with stumps and bats. During the incident, 5 people had sustained injuries to their head. They are identified as Sohan, Nilesh Bhoi, Gautam, Ashok and Moin Khan. When the outgoing school councillor Sohanlal Bhoi tried to intervene and pacify both the groups, he was severely injured on the head. He, along with two other injured youth, were administered first aid and referred to the Maharana Bhupal government hospital.

On being informed about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. ASP Mukesh Sankhla, DSP Ratan Chawla, Station in-charge Sankhani Hanwant Singh Sodha, Station in-charge (Saradha) Anil Bishnoi, Station in-charge (Semari) Karmveer Singh, Station in-charge (Lasadiya) Surajmal, Station in-charge (Jhallara) to Bhayalal, Station in-charge (Gingla) Tej Karan Singh was alerted. The police have filed a case, based on a complaint by father of Nilesh Bhoi, Jagdish Bhoi, against 19 named and 50 unnamed accused. A day after the incident, the police have arrested Mohammed Adil, Moin alias Jen-ul-Haq and Mohammed Irfan on Monday in connection to the case.

Mob creates mayhem on streets, police cracks down on them

After the incident, mob led by one community created mayhem on the streets at Chungi Naka. The mob broke the temporary chairs, kept at the Chungi Naka in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak, and blocked the road. This led to a scuffle between the police and the mob. The police had to take strict measures to restore the law and order situation in the area. On Monday, the members of the Sarva community took out a silent protest from Bhoi Wada junction to the sub-division office and demanded appropriate action.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

