On Monday, the ruling party BJP won 33 out of the 42 seats contested in two Zila Panchayat bodies in Goa. The Congress Party managed to win only one out of the 38 seats on which it contested. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the people have shown trust in BJP. He applauded the enthusiasm of the people of Goa to vote amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, independent candidates won seven seats in the Zila Panchayat polls. Regional party MGP won four seats and AAP managed only one seat in the elections. According to the state election commission, out of 7,91,814 eligible voters, 4.50 lakh voters cast votes. Paper ballots were used in the election instead of EVM machines. This was the first time all major parties except Goa Forward Party were contesting in Zila Panchayat elections.

People trust PM Modi’s policies – BJP leaders

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, “I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed in the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership. Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (self-reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence.” Sawant had called these elections a test for his government as since he became CM the state has been facing several issues including unemployment, inability to resume mining operations, and Mhadhei water dispute with Karnataka.

I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed onto the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership.

Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (Self Reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence!

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda congratulated Goa BJP leaders and said, “This result shows the faith of Farmers, Labourers, Women & Youth in the leadership of @narendramodi

ji & policies of BJP govt in State.”

This result shows the faith of Farmers, Labour, Women & Youth in the leadership of @narendramodi ji & policies of BJP govt in State.

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated CM Sawant and said, “I thank people of Goa for choosing development in Zilla Panchayat elections. People across the nation have faith in PM @narendramodi led BJP’s Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas.”

I thank people of Goa for choosing development in Zilla Panchayat elections.



People across the nation have faith in PM @narendramodi led BJP's Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas.



Congratulations to CM Shri @DrPramodPSawant, Shri @ShetSadanand and @BJP4Goa for this massive victory. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 14, 2020

There have been protests against infrastructure projects and policy decisions in the state. The result, as per the ruling party, is a nod to the projects. Sadanand Tanavade, State BJP President said that there were several agitations across social media platforms about coal transportation, power, and double-tracking. Political parties and NGOs were creating protests to defame the government. “The result is a slap on their faces and a certificate of appreciation to BJP,” he added.

Congress needs deep analysis, says Goa Congress president

Girish Chodankar, Goa Congress president said that the party needs a deep analysis of the results. He said that they have failed to convince people that they are changing. “They feel that if they vote to Congress, then their vote will go to BJP as in past our MLAs defected. We failed to weed out this perception from people’s minds,” he added. Chodankar further said that they respect the dissent and vow to change.