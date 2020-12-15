Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Goa: BJP sweeps Zilla Panchayat elections, Congress, AAP wiped out

"Political parties and NGOs were creating protests to defame the government. The result is a slap on their faces and a certificate of appreciation to BJP, Sadanand Tanavade, State BJP President said.

OpIndia Staff
Goa: BJP wins 33 of the 42 seats contested in Zilla Panchayat polls
Goa CM Pramod Sawant with PM Modi, image via Pramod Sawant on Twitter
On Monday, the ruling party BJP won 33 out of the 42 seats contested in two Zila Panchayat bodies in Goa. The Congress Party managed to win only one out of the 38 seats on which it contested. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the people have shown trust in BJP. He applauded the enthusiasm of the people of Goa to vote amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, independent candidates won seven seats in the Zila Panchayat polls. Regional party MGP won four seats and AAP managed only one seat in the elections. According to the state election commission, out of 7,91,814 eligible voters, 4.50 lakh voters cast votes. Paper ballots were used in the election instead of EVM machines. This was the first time all major parties except Goa Forward Party were contesting in Zila Panchayat elections.

People trust PM Modi’s policies – BJP leaders

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, “I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed in the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership. Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (self-reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence.” Sawant had called these elections a test for his government as since he became CM the state has been facing several issues including unemployment, inability to resume mining operations, and Mhadhei water dispute with Karnataka.

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda congratulated Goa BJP leaders and said, “This result shows the faith of Farmers, Labourers, Women & Youth in the leadership of @narendramodi
ji & policies of BJP govt in State.”

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated CM Sawant and said, “I thank people of Goa for choosing development in Zilla Panchayat elections. People across the nation have faith in PM @narendramodi led BJP’s Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas.”

There have been protests against infrastructure projects and policy decisions in the state. The result, as per the ruling party, is a nod to the projects. Sadanand Tanavade, State BJP President said that there were several agitations across social media platforms about coal transportation, power, and double-tracking. Political parties and NGOs were creating protests to defame the government. “The result is a slap on their faces and a certificate of appreciation to BJP,” he added.

Congress needs deep analysis, says Goa Congress president

Girish Chodankar, Goa Congress president said that the party needs a deep analysis of the results. He said that they have failed to convince people that they are changing. “They feel that if they vote to Congress, then their vote will go to BJP as in past our MLAs defected. We failed to weed out this perception from people’s minds,” he added. Chodankar further said that they respect the dissent and vow to change.

Searched termsAAP Congress Goa, Goa local body polls, Goa elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

