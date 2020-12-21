Monday, December 21, 2020
Kerala: Police bust rave party organised in a resort owned by CPI leader, huge stash of drugs found

About 60 people, including 25 women, were detained by the police following the crackdown. Some of those detained are alleged to be associated with the cinema and TV serial industry.

OpIndia Staff
Police raids CPI leader's resort to bust a rave party, recover large quantities of drugs recovered
Drugs party organised at a CPI leader's resort busted Kerala police, representational image, source: YouTube
5

In a late-night raid on Sunday at a resort owned by local CPI leader in Kerala’s Wagamon, also spelt as Vagamon, the police confiscated large quantities of psychotropic drugs from the revellers.

Some of those detained are alleged to be associated with the cinema and TV serial industry. A few of them are techies from Bengaluru, police revealed. So far, 4 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The police informed that the details will be revealed after the completion of blood tests and other formalities. The rave party was held at a resort called Cliff Inn, owned by a former panchayat president Shaji Kuttikadan. The resort owner, a local CPI leader, is absconding, police said. Wagamon is a hill station located in Peerumade taluk of Idukki district, Kerala.

The Idukki police had reportedly received a tip-off that a drug party was going to be organised at the resort on Sunday evening. Acting on the intel, the resort was monitored by the police from the last two days.

Idukki police received a tip-off about a drug party being organised at CPI leader’s resort

As per reports, a contingent of 100 police officers was raised by the Idukki police, which also included female police officers. On Sunday night, officials of the Idukki police and a team of Narcotics Bureau conducted a raid at the resort and seized the drugs. They found that the party was organised by 9 people. The police said that they routinely receive intelligence inputs on rave parties being organised in remote parts of the state and they garner enough patrons through darknet chatting.

Banned drugs such as LSD, heroin, gum, marijuana, etc., were confiscated from the venue. LSD is amongst drugs that are known to induce the hallucinating effect. Consumers often experience visual and auditory hallucinations after consuming LSD. Other effects include twisted thoughts, feelings and altered awareness of one’s surroundings. Marijuana is a psychedelic drug used for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

