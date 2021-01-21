The 30-stock benchmark of the Bombay Stock Exchange crossed the 50,000 mark for the first time on Thursday morning. The SENSEX soared past the 50,000 mark with global inflows and fuel surge. As it crosses past the historic 50,000 mark, it has created another history, as this is the fastest 10,000 points climb.

The official Twitter handle of the BSE India shared a info graph depicting the journey of the SENSEX. It shows the SENSEX crossing 1000 points for the first time in 1990, and the subsequent rises and falls throughout the years.

As per a Deccan Herald report, the SENSEX breaching the 50,000 mark created another record of the fastest 10,000 points climb. Earlier, the SENSEX had taken 633 days to go from 10,000 points to reach 20,000 points back in 2007. It had crossed the 40,000 mark 610 days back.

The SENSEX had taken 7507 days to go from 100 points to 10,000 and 633 days to reach 20,000. From 20,000 to 30,000 the journey had taken 2,680 days and from 30,000 to 40,000 it had taken 1,541 days.

Many economists and experts have shared celebratory messages and have congratulated the BSE for reaching this milestone.

BSE Sensex at 50k & Nifty almost 15k!!



I usually refrain from commenting on financial markets, but am making an exception here.



Whatever one thinks of valuations, this is quite a milestone given the events of the past year. pic.twitter.com/2pvxs5tlu1 — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) January 21, 2021

The SENSEX had opened at a record high today. Yesterday, with a global rally along with the US Presidential inauguration, the index had surged 394 points and had closed at a record high of 49,792. The surge is being attributed to foreign funds buying into the Indian market.