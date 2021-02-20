Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Cow slaughter should be treated at par with murder’: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi writes...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Cow slaughter should be treated at par with murder’: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi writes to Odisha CM after accident of truck carrying cattle illegally

In his letter to the Odisha Chief Minister, Sarangi said that illegal transporting of cattle was rampant in the state and this pointed at the leniency in the law enforcement

OpIndia Staff
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
115

Following the incident of overturning of a truck illegally transporting cattle that resulted in the death of three men and many cattle in Odisha, Union Minister of state for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Pratap Chandra Sarangi urged the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make the Orissa Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 more stringent.

On Thursday, a truck carrying around 100 cattle was heading towards West Bengal when it overturned on NH-60 near Balasore district. The accident caused the death of around 40 cattle, along with three men. The incident took place when the vehicle was moving towards West Bengal from Bhadrak. The truck hit an SUV on the highway and overturned near Basta bypass square in Jaleswar.

Illegal transporting of cattle rampant in Odisha: Sarangi

In his letter to the Odisha Chief Minister, Sarangi said that illegal transporting of cattle was rampant in the state and this pointed at the leniency in the law enforcement coupled with alleged tacit support from the agencies that are supposed to enforce the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1960 and the Prevention to Cruelty to Animals Act,1960. “When I was in Kolkata this morning, I heard the news. I have spoken to the top officials in Odisha. I can without any doubts say the cattle were being taken to be slaughtered in abattoirs of Kolkata and Bangladesh”, the Union Minister said.

Punishment under the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act be made at par with murder: Sarangi

The Union Minister demanded that cow slaughter should be treated at par with the offence of murder of a human. He said that the punishment under the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act to be made as stringent as that in case of murder. “This Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 was one of the pioneering legislation in the country under the leadership of late Biju Patnaik. It’s time to make punishment under it more stringent at par with murder”, he wrote in his letter. He demanded that the incident should be investigated and the accused should be given the strictest punishment. “I call upon you to have the said incident investigated and exemplary punishment meted out to the accused”, he added.

Earlier this month, the Odisha police had reportedly rescued 12 cattle from Pathan Mahala under Old Bazar police limits in Bhadrak district while they were being smuggled in a postal parcel container.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com