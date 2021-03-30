Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Reports MobiKwik issues statement denying allegations of data breach, subtly blames users for the leak:...
News Reports
Updated:

MobiKwik issues statement denying allegations of data breach, subtly blames users for the leak: Details

MobiKiwk claimed the breach did not happen at their end and the users might have uploaded the leaked details on multiple platforms.

Anurag
Mobikwik
MobiKwik issued statement about data breach (Image: Broad Agenda/Mobikwik)
6

After MobiKwik received widespread criticism over the alleged breach that caused data leak of over 3.5 million users, the company has again denied the allegation. In its statement, MobiKwik said that it is a ‘Truly Indian Payments App’ that is currently being used by 100 Million Indians and built by 350 Indians. MobiKwik claimed that it takes data security very seriously and “is fully compliant with applicable data security laws.”

MobiKwik detailed out data security measures it takes

In the statement, MobiKwik said that it has robust internal policies and information security protocols. It follows stringent compliance measures under its PCI-DSS, CISA, and ISO 27001:2013 certifications. “These include annual security audits and quarterly penetration tests to ensure the security of its platform. Under ISO 29147 Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure Program, it has a long-running Bugs Bounty program, where ethical hackers report security issues which are immediately fixed,” they added. 

The indirect blame on users

In the statement, what everyone found bizarre was the fact that MobiKwik tried to blame the users. It said some users have reported that their data is visible on the dark web. Though they are investigating the matter, “it is entirely possible that any user could have uploaded her/ his information on multiple platforms. Hence, it is incorrect to suggest that the data available on the dark web has been accessed from MobiKwik or any identified source.”

Netizens did not take the blame lightly criticized MobiKwik further for its stand. Sunny Nehra, Admin at Hacks And Security, said, “So in short you meant to say the users are responsible for this data leak and not MobiKwik. Well, the #mobikwik account creation date of users match with that in leaked data. The name convention of files, other info (like phnumber@ nocash. MobiKwik. com) all is coincidental.”

While talking to OpIndia about the leak and the statement issued by MobiKwik, Nehra said Indian companies should start accepting the mistake rather than blaming their users, directly or indirectly.

“The intimidation can work once or twice, but in the long run, it will hurt the company itself,” he said. Nehra said MobiKwik is a perfect case study to learn how not to handle data breaches or acknowledgment of breaches. “Denied the breach even after evidence, threatened the security researchers who brought it to light and blaming the users or victims whose data got leaked,” he added.

S Vaibhav asked If MobiKwik is blaming its users to save themselves from the breach?

Several other users showed their amazement over the blame-shifting by MobiKwik.

MobiKwik will get a third party forensic data security audit

In its statement, MobiKwik further added though they could not find any data breach when the issue was first reported, keeping the seriousness of the allegations in mind, they will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit. “Considering the seriousness of the allegations, and by way of abundant caution, it will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit,” they said.

‘The accounts and balances are safe’ claimed MobiKwik

Claiming that the company is committed to a safe and secure Digital India, MobiKwik said that all the accounts and balances on the platform are entirely safe. “All financially sensitive data is stored in encrypted form in our databases. No misuse of your wallet balance, credit card or debit card is possible without the one-time-password (OTP) that only comes to your mobile number,” they added while urging people not to open anonymous or dark web links as they could jeopardize users’ cyber safety.

If the breach happened, MobiKwik should come out clean

As the company has mentioned, it is planning to get a third-party audit, which can be seen as a welcoming step. However, the current stand and recent statement by the MobiKwik officials are adding more doubt to the minds of already panicked customers. When we are talking about millions of users, such a data breach cannot be taken lightly. MobiKwik should have got the third party audit at the time when it was reported the first time.

In our previous report, we mentioned that reports suggest the hackers have claimed that they are in contact with the company, and the sale was on hold for the time. Instead of throwing the users under the bus, MobiKwik could have skipped blame-shifting and end the statement to mention that they are getting a third-party audit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMobikwik data breach
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory amidst growing fear of loss from Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about BJP
News Reports

Data of over 3.5 million MobiKwik users up for sale on darknet by hackers: January hack, what OpIndia found and what users can do

Anurag -
Mobikwik has denied the claims of data breach but the experts believe that the leak is real.

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

News Reports Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.

He will teach girls to bend: Here is why Communist leader from Kerala wants girls to stay away from ‘unmarried’ Rahul Gandhi

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Left leader Joyce George has caused a controversy following his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Another plot twist to Sachin Vaze case: Number plate retrieved from Mithi river traced to Aurangabad official who claims his car was stolen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had critical roles to play in the case of Mumbai's tainted cop Sachin Vaze

Are you a little tired? How independent media speaks truth to power: When Newslaundry interviewed ‘Kerala’s sweetheart’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
“Kerala’s sweetheart as she is known is contesting from this constituency,” says Nidhi Suresh of Newslaundry as she gets tough with KK Shailaja

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,042FansLike
526,536FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com