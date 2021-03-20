Saturday, March 20, 2021
Param Bir Singh says Maha HM Anil Deshmukh told Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from business establishments: Report

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday levelling serious allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

OpIndia Staff
Param bir Singh, Maharastra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
3

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday alleging that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments, Times Now has reported.

In the letter, Param Bir Singh says, “Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra, to his residence several times in the last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds for the Hon’ble Home Minister.”

Param Bir Singh further stated that staff members of Anil Deshmukh were also present during the episode. He stated, “The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Sachin Vaze that he had a target to accumulate 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Sachin Vaze that there were about 1750 bars and restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of 2-3 lakhs was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of 40-50 crores was achievable.”

“The Hon’ble Home Minister added that rest of the collection could be made from other sources. Shri Sachin Vaze came to my office the same day and informed me of the above. I was shocked with the above discussion and was mulling over how to deal with the situation,” the letter said.

The letter by Param Bir Singh raises several questions regarding the whole Antilia Bomb Scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiren. Sachin Vaze is currently under arrest for his involvement in the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier transferred the Mansukh Hiren death case to the NIA.

Param Bir Singh had been transferred and posted as DG Home Guard after the explosive revelations in the Antilia Bomb Scare case.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

