Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on her visit to Nandigram

The TMC chief was seen comfortably snuggled in her wheelchair as she was escorted to the TMC worker's house amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans during her visit in Nandigram
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was on Tuesday greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans by BJP supporters while she was on a visit to Reyapara in Nandigram, where she had been camping for the past two days. Mamata was apparently paying a visit to a TMC worker who was allegedly beaten up and injured when slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were raised by the BJP supporters.

The TMC chief was seen comfortably snuggled in her wheelchair as she was escorted to the TMC worker’s house amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Ms Banerjee is going to fight the upcoming assembly polls from the Nandigram constituency, a stronghold of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. She has been camping in the region for the past several days.

In a separate incident, it was reported today that BJP party workers in Jalpaiguri were assaulted for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during Holi celebrations. Speaking about the incident, BJP leader Subhash Rai said the chanting of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans while playing Holi irked the TMC goons, who then attacked the BJP karyakartas and also vandalised the party office in the district. A vehicle belonging to a BJP worker was also damaged in the ensuing violence.

Mamata Banerjee opposes ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

Not just party workers, but the party chief Mamata Banerjee has also expressed strong objection to the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. In January 2021, Mamata Banerjee was seen walking out of the stage refusing to address the public gathered at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial for Netaji birth anniversary celebrations.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee, who was sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, refused to address the gathering and lamented of “being disrespected” because she could not stand the slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, etc when she was invited to address the event.

Lashing out after hearing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, Mamata Banerjee lamented before walking off the stage: “Inviting people and then disrespecting them does not behove the government. This is a government programme, not a political party’s programme”.

