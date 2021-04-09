Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has decided to free 51 Hindu Temples from government control, CNN News18 has reported. The decision comes after intense protests against the decision by the state government to takeover the administration of the Temples earlier.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat announces to free 51 temples from Govt's control.@AnupamTrivedi26 shares details @ShivaniGupta_5 pic.twitter.com/7PaEruYs7v — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 9, 2021

Uttarakhand Char Dhaam Devasthanam Board was formed in January 2020 to manage temples in the state during the administration of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The state government had enacted the Chardham Shrine Management Board Act 2019 to oversee the management of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath and 51 Temples.

The decision had attracted massive protests from the priests who had continued protesting against the same under difficult conditions. The decision by CM Tirath Singh Rawat comes at a time when there is a movement underway to free Hindu Temples from the control of the Secular State.

Tirath Singh Rawat has said that it will review the whole Act and take measures to bring 51 Temples out of the purview of the Act. The BJP in Tamil Nadu had also promised that a separate board of saints and scholars will be appointed to manage the administration of the state should they come to power.

The current decision by the Uttarakhand CM came after a meeting with a VHP delegation. Incidentally, today, the 9th of April, is also his birthday.